Majority Of Americans Believe Trump Lied, Tried To Obstruct Russia Investigation, According To New Poll

The majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump lied and/or otherwise tried to impede the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a new poll.

As The Hill reports, the latest AP-NORC poll takes an in-depth look at Americans’ opinion of the 45th president in light of allegations of Russian influence over the Trump campaign, as well as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into that supposed influence. 1,020 adults were polled between December 7 and 11 – and the results don’t bode well for the president.

NOTE: The following headings are summaries of the questions asked by pollsters, not transcriptions of the questions themselves.

Did The President Try To “Impede Or Obstruct” The Russian Investigation

Sixty-three percent of Americans believe that the president did, indeed, try to in some way hinder the investigation, while 35 percent responded that they do not believe this. The “Yes” vote represents a two-point increase from when the same question was asked in June, when 61 percent responded “Yes.”

Do You Approve Or Disapprove Of The Way The President Has Responded To The Investigations?

Sixty-seven percent of Americans polled disapprove of the president’s response to the ongoing Russia investigations, while 30 percent approve.

Has The President Done Something Illegal, Or Unethical But Not Illegal, In Response To The Investigations?

Forty percent believe that Trump has done something illegal, while 32 percent responded that the president’s actions have been unethical but not illegal. Twenty-five percent responded that he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close. https://t.co/1DYBIh0F7a pic.twitter.com/AOdaSxFuwI — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 16, 2017

Has The President Kept His Campaign Promises?

A plurality – 45 percent – believe he has not kept the campaign promises he made, such as building the border wall or overturning the Affordable Care Act. Thirty percent believe that he has tried, but failed, while 23 percent believe he’s been keeping his campaign promises.

Do You Approve Of The Way Trump Has Handled The Economy?

In what The Independent describes as a rare bit of good news for the president, it seems that 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. That’s hardly surprising, says the British newspaper, considering that unemployment is hovering around four percent and the stock market is “soaring.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, the votes were split largely along party lines. For example: on the question of whether or not Trump has impeded the Russia investigation, 86 percent of Democrats believe that he has, while only five percent of Republicans believe so.

Meanwhile, the president’s overall approval rating hovers at 32 percent, the lowest ever for a first-year president.