Get To Know The Couples Of ‘Married At First Sight’ For 2018

It is almost time for a new season of Married at First Sight and you can get to know the couples better now. People shared the details about who will be on this season that will start airing in January of 2018. There will be three couples once again this season, which is Season 6.

Season 6 of Married at First Sight will work just like the other seasons. These people will meet each other on their wedding day and get married. Then they have to see if things can work for them. At the end of the show, they decide if they want to get divorced or stay married.

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic are one couple that the viewers will meet this season. Duff is a commercial insurance adjuster and she lives outside of Boston. She has been in a lot of long-term relationships, but never found the perfect guy. She is hoping that it works out for her this time seeing that she is being set up by experts. Her new husband is an Army veteran and financial associate.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley are another couple this season. Jaclyn feels like her parents have the perfect relationship. She suddenly lost a boyfriend two years ago, which was hard on her. Ryan works as a fireman. He does admit that he can be picky sometimes. He also has parents with a good relationship to look up to.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre look very happy in the picture below of them. Hopefully, that is a hint that their marriage is going to go well. Jackson is the oldest of ten siblings. She is also an entrepreneur and cosmetologist. One thing she can’t stand is a man who is lazy, but lucky for her, Pierre hates the same thing. Pierre has a big family also being the oldest of 14 children. He doesn’t love his parents’ marriage and wants better for himself.

Get ready to meet the season 6 cast of Married at First Sight: https://t.co/hVKLWW8x15 pic.twitter.com/GSvTExPjkl — E! News (@enews) December 16, 2017

Make sure you don’t miss the new season of Married at First Sight when it will start airing in January of 2018 on Lifetime. Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson will be back again, but they are also adding Dr. Jessica Griffin to the mix. The new season will start on January 2, 2018, and looks like it should be a great one.