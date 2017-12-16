13th Severed Human Foot Washes Ashore In Canada — Makes 18 Human Feet Found On Stretch Of US — Canada Coast

It has happened again, another beachcomber has come across a human foot tucked neatly inside a shoe, severed from the body from which it once belonged. This find was in Canada, but the U.S. has also found their fair share of severed feet washing up on the Pacific Northwest shores.

A foot washing ashore still tucked neatly into its shoe is a gruesome find for any beachcomber, but this time around the beachcomber picked up the foot, which was still attached to bare bones up to the knee, and he took it home. While there wasn’t any sinister agenda behind this, once his dog found the foot, Mike Johns, 56, said he brought the foot home before reporting it.

This is something the authorities warn against. They ask anyone who comes across a human foot that they do not touch it. It is best to leave it where you found it and call local authorities. It has been more than a decade now that these feet, all in shoes, come washing ashore along the Washington State shore and also over the border on neighboring Canada’s shoreline, according to Fox News.

There’s no arms, hands, heads or any other body parts that are following these human feet into shore, just the strange mystery of feet coming in on the surf. Through the years theories have popped up ranging from these feet belonging to victims of a tsunami to a murderer is on the lose, but these theories don’t hold water.

Another human foot has washed ashore in British Columbia. This is the 13th one in a decade. https://t.co/8wVrZCekAl — BuzzFeed Canada (@BuzzFeedCanada) December 13, 2017

There’s no exact count for the number of feet discovered, but last year Time Magazine reported at least 17 feet have washed up along the shores in Canada and Washington State combined. This latest find would put the number at least 18, as the New York Post reported.

Another theory is offered today by NPR as to this eerie discovery of human feet.

For starters, all of these 18 feet discovered in the last decade have washed ashore still inside a shoe. The majority of the feet are “right feet,” reports Time Magazine, but not all of them. Most of the feet have been in sneakers or hiking boots.

Back in 2011 Mark Memmott of NPR wrote about the mystery of the severed feet with help from another reporter who works at a NPR affiliated local station, Jack Ellison.

Memmott suggests that with an estimated 3.4 million people living in the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area and about 2 million people living to the north in the Vancouver B.C. area, you are talking about 5 million or so people populating this area. He goes on to say that “Sad as it is to think about, that means bodies are going to end up in the water for one reason or another.”

“There are likely hundreds of dead human bodies in the waters of the Northwest at any given time.” They cite, “accidents, suicides and perhaps murders come to mind.” Accidents such as shipwrecks and planes that crash into the waters of that area are also another reason bodies could be in the water.

“According to Jake’s reporting, the Northwest’s cold waters can help preserve human remains for long periods — sometimes years. But eventually, bodies do break apart. And then, if a foot happens to be in a type of shoe that floats, it can end up getting carried ashore.” according to NPR.

Other theories via science have suggested that the feet are the only remains left because the ocean predators can’t get past the shoe. The other exposed flesh of a body in the ocean is usually devoured or breaks down over time. The shoe acts like a protective vessel for the human foot. According to Time, Scientists have said: “Hands and feet are often the first to fall off when a body is caught in the water for long periods of time.” This would also offer another explanation as to the foot’s separation from the body.

Most of the other severed feet that have been discovered were not attached to the bones leading up to the base of the knee, as this newest foot discovered was.

In Canada, eight of the previous 12 feet have been identified with their owners not falling prey to any foul play. It is not known how many of the feet found on the U.S. side have been identified so far.