‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 19: Ashley-Jack Square Off In Boardroom, Nikki-Victor Make A Deal

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 19, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will faceoff in the boardroom against her brother, Jack (Peter Bergman). Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley believe their brother is taking on too much, and they want to force him to step down. They think he should take time off from his duties at Jabot and let Ashley handle things while he takes care of their mother, Dina (Marla Adams) at home. However, Jack isn’t willing to do that, so they will let the Jabot board decide who should run the company.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jack and Ashley will appear in front of the Jabot board and ask them to decide who should lead the company. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley feels that Jack hasn’t been the best CEO lately. She wants the board to give her the CEO title so she can force her brother to take a leave of absence. In addition, she thinks it’s time to consider hiring a professional nurse to help take care of their mother.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) will come to an agreement about the money she stole from his account. On Monday’s episode, Victor asked J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to allow him to tell Nikki about his report findings. At the moment, Nikki believes that J.T. will tell Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) that she was the one who embezzled money from Victor’s account.

Apparently, Victor will call Nikki in his office and give her the good news. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor will probably try to say that he kept her out of prison and she should feel grateful. They will come to some type of agreement. Perhaps, they will make amends and fix their marriage.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Dec. 11-15. Jack struggles to care for Dina. https://t.co/GqldvKUqOZ #YR pic.twitter.com/DYfNcRYioG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will look after her own interests. Lauren may worry about Fenmore’s after learning about the chaos at Jabot. It’s possible she will look for a way to separate herself and company from Jack’s clutches.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.