Kylie Jenner’s Due Date Revealed, And It’s Sooner Than Anyone Expected

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is rumored to be pregnant with her first child. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are supposedly expecting a little girl some time in 2018. While fans knew the baby would be due in the new year, there was never anything solid about her due date.

According to Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is expecting her bundle of joy on February 4, 2018, and therefore is already in her third trimester.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are widely rumored to be expecting a baby girl, and many have taken Kylie’s pictures of pink items as a big hint.

Thus far, however, Kylie Jenner has not confirmed nor denied that she is expecting. She recently decided to take six months off from the spotlight, which to some, confirmed that she is expecting. The star says she is doing so in order to focus on herself.

Although Kylie Jenner has been teasing fans and hinting at her pregnancy, it has been stated that she won’t reveal that she is expecting until after the baby is born. Kylie is perhaps one of the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, as she has maintained several times that she doesn’t think she was born to be famous like her siblings.

The reality TV star’s latest drama involved her Kylie Cosmetics brush kit, that she sold for $360. Fans were aghast at the price, telling Kylie that her make-up brand is almost exclusively for teen girls, so selling a luxury brush kit at that price is absurd. She has maintained that other companies do the same thing and has not apologized for it.

Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also reportedly expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloe has also remained coy when it comes to revealing whether or not she and her boyfriend are expecting. It is, however, widely believed that Khloe will reveal her pregnancy on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the newest mid-season trailer, Khloe makes an announcement that has everyone, including her mom Kris, crying happy tears. Fans can only assume it is about her alleged pregnancy.