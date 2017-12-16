Jason Priestley Punched Harvey Weinstein In The Face At The Golden Globes In 1995

Jason Priestley is not one to be messed with. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star recently revealed details about a fight with Harvey Weinstein that happened more than 20 years ago. One that may have affected his Hollywood career.

Those who wondered what happened to Mira Sorvino may have had their question answered this week. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson revealed that Weinstein had a hand in ending her career as well as that of Ashley Judd.

When Jackson’s comments about the women being blacklisted went public, People reports that Tara Strong recalled the fight between Priestley and Weinstein and how it likely got him blacklisted too. Priestley quickly responded and retold his story.

“Of course there is more to the story…,” Jason Priestley tweeted. “’95 Golden Globes… at the Miramax Party… Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said ‘what are you doing?’ I said ‘you told me leave, I’m leaving.'”

“‘I didn’t say you had to leave’ he replied. ‘You just told me to leave… right over there’ I tell him once again.” “He then grabs me tighter and says ‘Why don’t we go outside and talk about this,’Priestley recalled. “That was all I needed to hear.”

“‘I’m not going anywhere with you’ I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party…” Jason Priestley wrote.

Jason was reportedly at the Golden Globes party in 1995 with his then-girlfriend and 90210 co-star Christine Elise. Despite being very active on Twitter, she has not commented on the retelling of the Golden Globes punch of 1995.

At the time of the alleged encounter, Jason Priestley was roughly halfway done with his decade of playing Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills,90210. While Priestley has worked in Hollywood in the time since his confrontation with the disgraced movie mogul, he never did achieve the same level of fame as his 90210 days.

While Jason Priestley’s encounter with Harvey Weinstein is nowhere near as scandalous as the sexual misconduct and rape accusations that many women are making against the disgraced movie mogul, it just further shows how he used his clout in Hollywood.