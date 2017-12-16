TLC Has New Show ‘Seeking Sister Wife,’ All About Dating For A Sister Wife

TLC has a new show coming called Seeking Sister Wife. This is going to be a dating show with a pretty big twist. They are actually going to be looking for a sister wife to add to their family. Starcasm shared the news about this new show on TLC and what fans can expect. This is a perfect fit for their network.

This show will have three different couples on it that want to add a sister wife to their family. It isn’t Sister Wives, but if you have watched it then you will understand a lot of what they are doing on this show. They are going to talk about problems and how they could end up getting in legal trouble for polygamy. It also looks like there could be a potential catfish issue, which makes fans think of the time it happened to Meri Brown. Trying to find someone who wants to live this lifestyle and fits into your family perfect isn’t an easy task at all.

The Snowden family doesn’t even have a sister wife yet, which is kind of odd. The other two families already have a sister wife and are just looking to add to the family. It is obvious that they are used to living their life as polygamists. The Snowden’s are from Atlanta and have two small children.

Another family is Jeff, Vanessa, and Sharis Alldredge and they have seven children between them. They all live together. The other family is Drew, April, Auralee, and Angela Briney. They are all moving into the same house together and they have 15 children between them. One wife is very new to the family so they have a lot to deal with and getting used to each other isn’t going to be easy.

This new show really does look like it will be a hit, but it is something totally new for TLC. So far, it has only been picked up for one season, but the fans will have to wait and see how well it does to see if it turns into a huge hit.

.@TLC’s new series 'Seeking Sister Wife' follows three families in their quest to welcome a new wife into their homes. Learn more: https://t.co/jaHqqTfGYi. https://t.co/qocKufWvyS — DiscoveryComm (@DiscoveryComm) December 15, 2017

You do not want to miss this new show Seeking Sister Wife when it starts airing on TLC on January 14. This show looks like it will be a huge hit for TLC.