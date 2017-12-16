‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Crushed By Liam’s Baby News – But Cheating Reveal Changes Everything

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) can’t wait to share the thrilling news that he’s having a baby with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But not everyone will be dancing with glee when they hear that Steffy and Liam have a bun in the oven, including the romantic interests that would pull Steffy and Liam apart – namely Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Steffy Scared The Baby Is Bill’s

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that it’s only moments after Steffy finds out she’s pregnant and hugs Liam in a moment of pure joy that it all comes crashing down inside her head. Steffy is horrified as she recalls her night of passion with her father-in-law and realizes that she might be carrying Liam’s sibling instead of Liam’s child. What an awful mess. The look on Steffy’s face on Friday will be seen again on Monday, December 18 and echoes her worst fears.

Next week, Liam goes to break the good news to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at the same time that Steffy rushes over to see Bill and tell him her good and bad news. Bill can’t get Steffy off of his mind, but he’s also not willing to let Steffy pass his child off as Liam’s. Bill won’t let Steffy play dumb and not find out who fathered her baby. Bill demands that she get tested so they can move forward in truth, no matter what it might be and Steffy reluctantly agrees.

Catch up on the latest B&B rumor about a possible Taylor Hayes recast.

Can Steffy & Liam's marriage recover from this? Find out now! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xZPZRYzh2I — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) November 13, 2017

Christmas Baby Reveal At The Forresters

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 18 promise that big announcements are made at the Christmas party at the Forresters on Friday. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) can’t wait to reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) said yes to his proposal but that’s not the only happy announcement. Liam wants everyone to know that he and Steffy are finally expecting after months and months of trying to get pregnant.

B&B spoilers tease that Steffy might not be ready for a public announcement given the possible complications looming, but Liam’s enthusiasm won’t be dimmed. Everyone is at the Forresters for the holidays, and that includes the Spectras. When Liam announces Steffy’s pregnancy, Sally will be stunned. She’s been harboring her secret love for Liam. While Sally wouldn’t do anything to break up his marriage with Steffy, she may be hoping to herself that his marriage fails.

See how Liam is haunted by Sally’s love confession.

What do you think of Sally's fantasy? To ship or not to ship? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wJzAbEP8wL — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) November 14, 2017

Sally Stunned And Disappointed By Baby News

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that Sally’s stunned look won’t go unnoticed. Her grandma Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) has been actively encouraging Sally to steal Steffy’s man. But this pregnancy pronouncement should throw a damper on her grandma’s man-stealing plans. It’s one thing for Sally to make a play for a married man but quite another to make a move on a man that’s married and has a baby on the way. That would make Sally a terrible person.

B&B history tells us that Sally might steal some dress designs, but no way would she take a dad from his child. She proved that with Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode). Sally will have no choice but to shove down her feelings when she learns Steffy is pregnant and pretend she’s happy for the couple. But with the cheating reveal looming, Sally just might get a chance to scoop up Liam when he’s crushed by the revelation that his wife was getting buys with his father.

Sally might yet have a chance to get Liam, but with Hope Logan (recast Annika Noelle) hitting LA on January 8, it remains to be seen whether Liam will wind up with Hope or Sally, assuming he walks away from Steffy after he learns she bedded his dad. Check back often for all the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.