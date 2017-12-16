Will ‘Avocado Hand’ Soon Force The Fruit To Be Covered With Warnings?

The “avocado hand” epidemic has reached such a massive proportion that doctors and surgeons have asked that warning labels be placed on the popular breakfast fruit. What is avocado hand, and could science do anything to eradicate avocado hand?

Avocado hand is the result of incorrectly cutting an avocado, resulting in serious damage to the non-knife hand. Many may recall Meryl Streep touring her movie, Hope Springs, in 2012. Her hand was heavily bandaged, and she explained that this was a result of her misfortune with a knife when cutting an avocado.

According to NPR News, David Ward from the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons cannot emphasize enough the extreme danger of avocado hand.

The organization wants to place clear warning labels on the green fruit. This would include specific instructions on the proper way to cut an avocado.

According to Ward, an avocado hand injury can seriously damage either the nerve and/or the tendon. In the worst case scenario, the damage can be so severe that it can result in the loss of use of the hand.

“‘Avocado hand’ can result in surgery as a result of people causing serious nerve and tendon injuries. Such is the extent of this injury, it can require specialist reconstructive surgery, and at worse can leave you without full use of your hand, so it is a particularly concerning public health trend.”

How many people are seriously hurt by avocado hand? According to Hello, there are no firm numbers of those who have been wounded when cutting the fruit, but many doctors have reported an increase in serious hand injuries that have resulted from avocado hand.

It has now become such a great importance to learn the proper cutting technique for those who love to eat avocado toast for breakfast that celebrity chef Jamie Oliver even created a YouTube video to demonstrate the proper way to cut an avocado without damaging your hand.

Can science offer a solution? There is currently a new, seedless avocado called the cocktail avocado. According to NPR The Salt, these new beauties are the “result of unpollinated avocado blossoms,” which turns into “seedless fruit.”

The flavor is reportedly the same as a regular Haas avocado, yet it is much smaller in size, and the skin on the new avocado can be eaten.

According to British retail chain Marks & Spencer, the only problem now is that the cocktail avocado is grown in Spain and is available only in the month of December — and only available to top chefs to be served at restaurants.

This is a little ironic as a professional chef would know how to properly cut an avocado. In a perfect world, these cocktail avocados would be given to those with the most severe avocado hand injuries.

A grocery store is selling pitless avocados to prevent people from getting 'avocado hand' injuries https://t.co/oXxd4prmdS pic.twitter.com/yRCWZFfNZH — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) December 10, 2017

Will science be pushed to create more of these cocktail avocados? If the demand is high and these injuries continue, then it is always a possibility. But as for now, those who don’t know how to properly cut an avocado are advised to watch instructional videos before they cause irreparable damage to their hand.