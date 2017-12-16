Jill Duggar Slammed For Cultural Appropriation On Instagram, Baby Boys Samuel & Israel Model Norwegian Hats

Jill Duggar has been in the news recently for going against family rules. Starting this fall, the 26-year-old mother of two started wearing pants in public, which shocked Counting On fans, who had known her to be one of the most conservative Duggar kids. Then, on Thanksgiving, she debuted her nose ring, which is something that no other family members have. She took it one step further by also sporting Henna tattoos in a picture of her baby. But it looks like her latest photo got her fans’ tongues wagging.

While there is nowhere in the Bible that says that women cannot wear pants or nose rings, unnecessary piercings and slacks are discouraged by Michelle Duggar, the mother of Jill. Michelle encouraged her girls to dress femininely and modestly. Jill has internalized that rule and has written about it in a book with her sisters.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

Since then, she has come a long way in opening up her mind about what is shameful or not. Her choice to wear pants have largely been met with praises and Counting On fans remarked how glad they are to see her follow in Jinger Duggar’s footsteps.

However, the 26-year-old’s latest foray into exploring other cultural dress has been met with some criticism. The mother of two baby boys knitted warm hats for them, but it looks like it was a case of cultural appropriation.

“This pisses me off,” a fan wrote in the comments. “I’m Norwegian and these are Norwegian hats. [D]on’t wear our culture. It’s not yours. Leave it alone.”

Other fans rose to defend Jill.

“I hope this is a joke,” another commented. “Is there not a single US anything in Norway? You should be proud that others are enjoying and admiring something made in your country.”

The rest of the fans seemed rather not mindful of the fact that the hats have cultural significance and instead went on to compare their shape to “Teletubbies” and “Martians.”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been trying to become more culturally sensitive since they started working at Cross College Church. They work with many of the international students at the University of Arkansas, which means that they have to be open and accepting of many cultures.

Despite the fact that they lived in Central America for a year, it looks like it still is a challenge for them to keep track of all 13 different cultures.

Last month, Jill Duggar was praised for sharing a laugh with a student, who was wearing a headdress.