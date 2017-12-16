Artificial Intelligence Will Replace All Human Workers In The Near Future, Says AI Expert

Human beings are under threat. One U.S. author with a bestselling book about artificial intelligence says that in the near future all human workers will be replaced by robots. But if you’re an electrician, plumber or nurse then you’re in luck. These jobs require advanced emotional and physical skills that AIs haven’t mastered just yet.

“One area that is safe for people is the kind of job that requires lots of dexterity, hand-eye coordination and flexibility,” says Martin Ford, the author of Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future. “Think about skilled trade jobs like a plumber or electrician.’

Ford told Daily Star Online that because of the empathy and care that nurses need to perform their duties, their jobs are somewhat safe for now. That’s because these qualities aren’t easy for robots to replicate and it will take some time for robots to learn to do so. People who work in more creative jobs also have somewhat of a safeguard for the same reason.

The AI expert has also warned that humans could one day end up working for robots because they can be designed to be better bosses. This is because AIs are better decision makers than humans. Decisiveness is an essential quality for managing employees in the workplace.

He added that any jobs that are “routine and repetitive” are under immediate threat from the rise of the robots. So, if you are going to work and doing the same thing every day, then you may want to consider changing your career path.

Even though plumbers, electricians, nurses and people working in creative fields are safe for now, this might change in the future as advancements in artificial intelligence technology continue to progress. One day, no human worker will be safe from robot replacement, Ford said.

But there’s a positive side to this artificial intelligence revolution. According to an article in Tech Republic, artificial intelligence will create 2.3 million jobs by 2022 while eliminating 1.8 million jobs. This is based on findings by AI research firm, Gartner. These new jobs for humans will range from skilled management positions to low skilled jobs and entry-level positions as well.

In terms of job loss, the research from Gartner highlighted that jobs in the manufacturing industry would be the first to feel the brunt of the AI takeover by the end of 2019. However, there will still be a demand for humans in sectors like education, healthcare, and the public sector.