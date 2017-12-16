Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Steps Up Career But Jill Duggar’s Hubby, Derick Dillard, Needs Donation

Jinger Duggar scored big on her husband. While the Duggar girls get married quickly, usually to the first guy that they court, it seemed like Jinger managed to snag a great man in comparison to her sisters. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is the pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas and seems to be pushing forward in his ministry career day by day.

On the other hand, Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, has been struggling ever since he ended his missionary work in Central America, with the rumors afloat that he had been cut loose by the organization that oversaw the operations. Now, the 29-year-old father of two is asking for donations as he works at Cross Church College with his wife.

The 30-year-old husband to Jinger Duggar settled in Laredo last November, right after the wedding, to start serving as the pastor at Grace Community Church in the town. Grace Community Church had it beginnings in California and achieved popularity and fame as an evangelical megachurch. Since then, it opened up other locations all over the US, recruiting new pastors and staff members to spread the word of the gospel.

Recently, Jeremy Vuolo posted a picture on his Instagram that he is furthering his career by pursuing speaking arrangements at conferences. Good wishes started pouring in from his followers in the comment section.

“This is impressive,” one fan wrote. “Congratulations.”

“Congratulations! You will do great,” another chimed in. “By the way, a handsome photo of you!”

As other married Duggars choose to focus on having kids and living off of the money that comes from making Counting On, the fans were glad to see Jinger and Jeremy being invested in something else in their lives.

“I love the fact that these 2 are out working and enjoying each other before starting a family,” a fan remarked.

“Jeremy and Jinger won the jackpot with each other,” another wrote. “What a gentleman and good all around guy he is!”

Jeremy came into ministry after “several years pursuing a professional career in soccer,” according to his bio on Grace Community Church Laredo. He often reminisces about his ball playing days on Instagram and lets his wife experience what his past life was like.

Derick Dillard also gave up his job as an accountant at Walmart to pursue his calling as a ministry work as well. But he has not been as successful as Jeremy has been and now, he is asking for donations from his fans so that he can provide for his family and studies.

“The Cross Church School of Ministry is a one-year, ministry, residency experience that I believe will be a key asset in not only my vocational ministry but also in my personal development,” he wrote in his GoFundMe description.

Right now, the 29-year-old husband is asking $10,000 from his fans. He has raised about $6,000 so far.

He has been criticized for asking money from his fans, instead of getting a job like everybody else.

A fan asked on Jill Duggar’s Instagram, “Hubby get a job yet so you can stop stealing from strangers?”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past November.