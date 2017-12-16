Jax Taylor Screams At Brittany Cartwright For Trying To Set Him Up As New Cheating Rumors Surface

Did Jax Taylor cheat on Brittany Cartwright more than the one time he admitted to?

According to a new report, there may be more to the story regarding Jax Taylor’s infidelity and Brittany Cartwright is determined to get to the bottom of it on Monday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek at the coming episode shared by E! News on December 16, Brittany Cartwright is seen enjoying a night out with her female co-stars, including Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder, when she decides to call her unfaithful boyfriend and pretend that she is speaking face-to-face with his mistress, Faith Stowers.

“How many times did it happen with Faith?” Brittany Cartwright asks, claiming that Faith Stowers has already informed her that they slept together more than one time.

“She’s lying! Why is she there? Why is she there?! Why are you setting me up?!” he yells.

While Brittany Cartwright ultimately reveals that Faith Stowers wasn’t actually there with her during the time the phone call was made, she makes it clear to Jax Taylor that she doesn’t think he is being honest about the things that have happened behind her back. That said, Taylor doesn’t understand what difference it would make if he cheated once, twice, or even three times.

In response to Jax Taylor claiming that it wouldn’t matter if he slept with someone more than once, Brittany Cartwright informed him that she hated him and called him disgusting. She then told him that she was “done” as he turned on her, screaming, “Shut up!”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had been dating for about two years when Taylor cheated, but despite his infidelity, his relationship didn’t come to an end. In fact, seven months after the ordeal actually took place, he and Cartwright are still living with one another in West Hollywood and recently redecorated their apartment.

Although the couple is still together, they are having a rough time with the backlash they’ve received online and Cartwright no longer allows fans to post comments on her Instagram page.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.