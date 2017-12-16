As Congress prepares a possible vote on a “tax cut” bill in the coming days, results of a new poll show a disturbing trend for the Republican GOP POTUS: Donald Trump’s approval rating is the lowest for a first-year president — ever.

On Saturday, the Hill reported that only 32 percent of Americans approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. Data compiled from the Associated Press-NORC poll also reveals that 67 percent of participants disapprove of the work Trump is doing in the White House.

The milestone makes the former reality TV personality the least popular commander-in-chief on record during the first year of a presidency. Trump’s low approval rating has remained constant over the last two months, based on statistical averages from several sources and data pools. Moreover, the recent poll shows Trump’s favorable rating dipping by 10 percentage points since March.

Statisticians discovered an alarming trend in Trump’s perceived leadership style that continues to manifest over time. In a previous poll conducted by AP-NORC, Americans indicated downbeat attitudes about Trump’s performance in office during his first term.

Only about 30 percent of volunteers polled said the country is on a positive trajectory. Conversely, 52 percent said the United States is on a worrisome decline and has been since Trump was sworn into office.

A growing number of Americans — 45 percent — who gave Trump a negative approval rating believe the president has not fulfilled his campaign promises. About half — or 23 percent — support the president, saying he has “kept his campaign promises” in his first year.

The results of the presidential approval rating poll come at a time as Trump faces a year-long investigation by a special counsel into possible collusion between the president’s campaign and the Russian government. So far, four people tied directly or indirectly to the Trump campaign and administration have been indicted.

Poll: Trump now the least popular first-year president in US history https://t.co/DbTmHSEJPd pic.twitter.com/jDxqGjoMjr — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2017

Trump and the GOP are trying to recover from a seismic upset after supporting accused child molester, Roy Moore, for the Alabama Senate Race. Moore narrowly lost to Democrat contender, Doug Jones. Trump is also facing calls from 100 congressional leaders to step down amid allegations from over a dozen women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to a panel during a live CNN panel, Trump and Republicans are on the brink of a legislative victory — the “most unpopular legislation in the last 30 years,” according to Maria Cardona — with a massive tax reform bill. According to sources, if the “tax cut” bill passes — presumably, along party lines, according to multiple sources — it would mark Trump’s first legislative win. GOP lawmakers plan to pass the bill soon and send it to the president next week for his signature, according to a Money report.

Despite Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress’ failure to make good on promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the president continues to boast about his administration’s progress in his first year.

Researchers polled 1,444 Americans between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Another 1,020 adults participated from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11. Both polls had unique margins of error: the first varied by 3.7 percent, while the latter varied by 4.3 percent in how participants expressed approval for Trump.