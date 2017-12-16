Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out, Not Surprised Jax Taylor Cheated

It was revealed last week on Vanderpump Rules that Jax Taylor actually did cheat on Brittany Cartwright. Us Weekly shared the news that Lisa Vanderpump isn’t shocked at all that Jax would cheat on her. While at The Real Housewives ofBeverly Hills Season 8 premiere party in Los Angeles on Friday, December 15, Lisa talked about it all and she didn’t hold back. She knows Jax pretty well considering how long he has worked at SUR for her.

If you missed it, Jax Taylor admitted that he cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers. He only admitted that it was once so far, but next week she is really going to try to get more details out of him about what went down. She told him if it was true, she would take the dogs and leave him, but it turns out that isn’t how it went down.

Lisa Vanderpump explained that she isn’t shocked by anything that Jax Taylor does, so this didn’t surprise her at all. She was shocked that just on Episode 2 Jax Taylor admitted it. As Lisa explained, it really did look like it was a season finale of the show, but this is just the start of the season. Normally, Jax would lie about it all season for months and then at the end admit he did it. That wasn’t the case this time around. Instead, Jax Taylor didn’t take very long to reveal he had cheated on his girlfriend.

She explained that there is so much drama in this show that they could film year-round, but they don’t do that at all. Fans do miss a few details here and there, but each season tries to catch them up on what they missed.

Jax and Brittany were able to work things out and they are still together. Some fans are shocked that they worked it out, but that was the case. Somehow, he was able to win her over and get her to stick around. Jax says he has his act together now, but everyone is going to have to wait and see.

The rest of this season is going to be full of drama. You will not want to miss the rest of it go down on Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo. If you have watched the previews at all, it looks like this is just the start of the drama this season.