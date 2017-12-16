‘Westworld’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast Member Teases Chaotic Premiere Episode

There is no Westworld coming to your TV screens this year; however, the HBO hit series will return next year after the first season ended with a cliffhanger that surprised most viewers.

Season 2 of Westword will premiere with an episode titled “Journey into the Night” with a Spring 2018 release date which has been confirmed by HBO and reiterated by Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores in the hit Western-themed series.

Season 1 spoilers ahead.

In the finale of the first season, Robert Ford carries out Arnold’s master plan by having Dolores execute him in front of the guest. Ford revealed that he shared Arnold’s desire to free the host from their programming and he has been preparing the plan for the last 35 years.

A plethora of reactivated host waited near the stage and it seems as though they are about to massacre the guest. Evan Rachel Wood told a fan on Twitter to expect “chaos” in the Westworld Season 2 Episode 1.

The second season has begun filming and Ed Harris, who portrays The Man in Black, confirmed that the cast has filmed parts of several episodes in an interview with Collider. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Westworld was one of the many TV series that halted production due to the SoCal wildfires earlier this month.

A new cast member, Zahn McClarnon, who is known for his role in Fargo, suffered an off-set head injury and production was halted for a few days.

However, these setbacks are not expected to change the scheduled release date in Spring 2018. Evan Rachel Wood revealed that even the cast does not know the exact premiere date of the second season.

The short trailer reveals that Thandie Newton returns as Maeve, Ed Harris as The Man in Black and Jeffery Wright as Bernard Lowe.

A disheveled Bernard is looking at a dead tiger in the teaser trailer, Dolores is gunning down guests on horseback and Maeve returns to a room full of dead bodies.

Westworld Season 2 will feature 10 episodes and it is not clear whether Anthony Hopkins will return. Co-creator Jonathan Nolas has not ruled out Hopkins return despite his characters death in the finale.