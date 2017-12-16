‘Alaskan Bush People’: Cancer Update On Ami Brown Leaves Fans Telling Rain Brown ‘So Glad Your Mom’ Is Better

Alaskan Bush People fans are “so glad” that Ami Brown is “doing better.” Since the special Christmas episode aired on Friday night, fans and followers of Rain Brown, 15, have been telling her that they are “so happy” Ami Brown is well after receiving news earlier this year that she had late-stage lung cancer. Ami Brown, 54, has been undergoing cancer treatment in southern California for several months, and Friday night’s health update has been the first official update since August.

Brown family members shared two short video clips on Friday asking fans to watch the 2017 Alaskan Bush People Christmas special, adding that continued “support and prayers” for Ami Brown “have really helped.” The nine members of the Brown family traveled to Colorado at the end of October to film Friday night’s Christmas special that ended with a much-anticipated update on mom Ami. According to Monsters & Critics, Ami Brown has “got through” stage 4 lung cancer — for now.

Fans have been letting Rain Brown know on her Instagram account just how “glad” and “happy” they are for such an optimistic outcome.

“Especially nice to hear she is doing well!” “So glad to see your mom doing better.” “So happy Ami is on road to recovery.”

Of course, some Alaskan Bush People fans are wondering how Ami Brown managed to beat such a grim diagnosis, especially after doctors reportedly only gave her a small percent of surviving stage 4 lung cancer. A visitor comment on the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page shared that not many people actually “get a chance to go from stage 4 to cancer free.” However, during the last new episode on Friday night, it was revealed that there was a chance that the lung cancer may return, but fans continue to tell Rain Brown that it “was wonderful” to see mom Ami “doing so well” during the one-hour Alaskan Bush People Christmas special.

Rain Brown’s followers also continue to offer prayers and support to Ami Brown for a “full” and “speedy recovery.” Ami Brown did look frail and sickly in Friday night’s episode — and couldn’t “even talk,” as noted by one viewer — after completing her first round of chemotherapy and starting her second round, which she reportedly took a break from to film the Christmas special. Rain Brown previously confirmed on her Instagram account back in October that Ami Brown was “going through her second round of chemo.” Shortly after Rain’s post, the family was photographed by fans in Colorado, and Rain’s Instagram posts were tagged with a location in Colorado — the new Brown family homestead.

Rain Brown has been upfront with her followers in saying that she “can’t say” anything about a possible new season of Alaskan Bush People or how mom Ami Brown is doing. The Brown family returned to southern California after spending a very short time in Colorado for the filming of the Christmas special. Christian Today wrote in November that Ami Brown was to continue her second round of chemotherapy after returning to California and that the Brown family had not shared any “details yet about Ami’s progress on her chemotherapy.” Fans are wondering how long the Brown family has known that Ami Brown’s “lungs are clear” of cancer since Friday night’s episode with the update that was filmed weeks ago.

Alaskan Bush People viewers also speculate that Ami Brown’s lung cancer might have been scripted into the show to get the Brown family out of the Alaskan Bush and into the lower 48 states, especially since Ami Brown doesn’t appear to have lost much of her hair — a common side effect of going through more than one round of chemotherapy. However, the Mayo Clinic shares that chemotherapy may cause “complete baldness” or simply a “mere thinning” of hair, and Verywell shares that “there are many people who are long-term survivors of stage 4 lung cancer” due to new and advanced lung cancer treatments and the use of different chemotherapy drugs.