Rain Brown Hints New ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season After The Holidays?

The most awaited Christmas special episode of Alaskan Bush People aired on Friday on the Discovery Channel. As the show shared a positive news about Ami Brown’s cancer, fans could not help but wonder whether BP will return for Season 8. Rain Brown might have just hinted that the Browns are coming back on the small screen.

It has been a tough year for the Brown family after their matriarch was diagnosed with a stage 3B lung cancer. It was even rumored to have progressed to stage 4. Ami was given a 3 percent chance of survival. With that, there have been a lot of speculations about whether Alaskan Bush People would and should return for another season. Some fans would like to be updated with how the family is doing, particularly Ami. Others hope the show would not let them watch Ami die.

But now, Ami has beaten cancer, and the doctors said her lungs are clear, as revealed in the Christmas special of Alaskan Bush People. This is definitely a good news and makes a Season 8 more likely to happen. In her Instagram post, Rain and her siblings, Snowbird and Bear, greeted fans a Merry Christmas. In the caption, Rain said she is taking a break during the holidays, but she promised she will return with a surprise. Could it be a hint that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 will air after the holidays? Rain also posted a photo with a camera crew and another one where she was drinking coffee with a production staff.

Meanwhile, ABP Exposed said that the family is still in Los Angeles. Apparently, the special episode was filmed before Thanksgiving, and after that, Ami experienced a little setback and became ill. She is still weak but is doing better now and recuperating. When she gets strong enough, they will start filming the new season.

The family left the Alaskan bush after Ami was diagnosed with advanced cancer earlier this year. They have lived in California, but they plan to establish a new Browntown in Colorado. The Browns traveled there around Halloween, which fueled rumors that they were already working on a new season.