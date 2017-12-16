WWE Rumors: Possible Headliner For 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Revealed

The WWE Hall of Fame has always been one of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend. The WWE showcases and honors the legends that paved the way for the current generation of superstars. The latest rumors have revealed the possible headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

According to Cageside Seats, former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg will headline next year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. The rumor came from a Twitter user named Brad Shepard, who also leaked that WWE chairman Vince McMahon will re-launch the XFL on January 25, 2018. Of course, these are just rumors, but Goldberg as a WWE Hall of Famer has a high probability of happening next year.

Goldberg made his name in WCW wherein he was a one-time World Heavyweight champion, a two-time United States champion, and a one-time World Tag Team champion with Bret Hart. He is also a former WWE World Heavyweight and Universal champion.

There are still a handful of WWE legends that belong to the Hall of Fame including The Rock, The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Batista, Chyna, Owen Hart, The British Bulldogs, Vader, and many more. However, Goldberg is also a big name and he was recently featured in the WWE. His WWE 24 special was aired on the Network and he was a big part of this year’s WrestleMania.

As recapped by WWE.com, Bill Goldberg returned to the WWE after 12 long years in October 2016 to answer the challenge of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg made more appearances with the WWE including a shocking squash match win over Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series. He also wrestled in the 2017 Royal Rumble before winning the WWE Universal championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

Goldberg entered WrestleMania 33 as Universal champion, but he lost the title to Lesnar. He said his goodbyes the next night on Monday Night Raw and many people believe that it was Goldberg’s retirement. However, Goldberg might not be done wrestling since he has been linked with a return next year.

According to The Dirty Sheets, the WWE has contacted Goldberg about a possible return on the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw on January 22, 2018. It is speculated that Goldberg will have one more match before his official retirement. If that is going to happen, it is 100 percent sure that Goldberg will headline the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame.

Bill Goldberg poses with the WWE Universal championship. WWE.com

However, these are still just purely speculative at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. Bill Goldberg is in good terms with the WWE and they have buried the hatchet. Goldberg is one of the biggest draws in wrestling history and he deserves his place among the greats in the WWE Hall of Fame.