‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kim Nero’s New Romance – ‘GH’ Writer Van Etten Says It’s Not Drew Or Jason!

General Hospital spoilers for upcoming weeks reveal that Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Bruan) gets a hot new romantic love interest, but who could it be? GH head writer Chris Van Etten spoke out recently on storylines for the New Year and he promised steamy days ahead for Kim and also revealed that it won’t be Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) or Drew Cain (Billy Miller) although some tabloids have been crowing that she’ll steal Drew. According to the ABC soap source, that’s not true – it’s a new guy! You can read Chris Van Etten’s General Hospital spoilers on Kim’s future in his interview with Michael Fairman.

Dr. David Bensch

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps show us that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has a rough week ahead and her date with Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) won’t be smooth sailing since it’s at Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) new bar.

With Julian out of prison for good, his presence could wreck Alexis and David’s fledgling romance and leave the doc available to romance Kim. Since Kim and David are both doctors at GH, they’ll meet as colleagues and that could lead to more.

Peter August

Since the General Hospital spoilers from TV Line announced Wes Ramsey would debut as Peter August, the details have been sketchy and he’s been rarely-seen. Peter is Drew and Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) COO over at Aurora Media and he’ll have more screen time soon.

Since Drew and Kim share a kid, she might visit at work and run into the hunky executive. GH spoilers hint the two new characters might hit it off. They’re the right age, both are single, and they’ll be interacting with the same cast of characters, so it could happen.

Scotty Baldwin

There’s never enough screen time for fan favorite Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) but he’s popped up again recently with his negotiating Julian’s permanent release from prison and purchase of Charlie’s Pub. Scotty’s single except for occasional sexy trysts with Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

General Hospital spoilers hint the crafty legal eagle might be a fun pairing for Kim. The lady doc is pretty serious and he’s a wild card, so it could be entertaining. It’s been a while since Scotty had a featured romance on GH, so for fans of the ABC soap, this could be an intriguing choice.

Julian Jerome

GH fans know there’s no one in Julian’s heart but Alexis. However, since she keeps adamantly rejecting him, maybe it’s time he moves on to someone new. In fact, Julian might date the pretty doctor to try and get a jealous rise out of Alexis to respark her interest in Julexis.

The downside to Julian being Kim’s love interest is that he’s a former mobster, but since he’s out of the cartel and looking good, maybe Kim could overlook his past. Kim’s got a complicated history and no one understands dealing with baggage quite like Julian.

Michael Corinthos

Yes, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is a bit young for Kim, but she’d be a lot better for him than Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Nelle has trouble ahead from a plan Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will launch soon.

Michael needs a distraction from the drama between his mother and baby mama and Kim might be just the ticket. Plus, if Michael dates Nelle’s doctor, maybe he can keep an eye on this pregnancy to make sure Nelle’s not running a scam. It could be a win-win.

Chris Van Etten spills on Kim’s romance

In the interview, General Hospital spoilers on Kim’s romance from writer Chris Van Etten include him saying that “Kim’s dance card does not go unfilled for long” and hinted that she has “her own share of secrets,” and added that her romance is with someone “who shall remain nameless for the time being” but specifically mentioned it wasn’t Burton or Miller’s characters with whom she tangles romantically.

Check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.