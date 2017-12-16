Trump’s 14-Day Mar-A-Lago Vacation Cut To 11 Days Of ‘Secret’ Visitors

“Paycheck President” Trump might not spend 14 days at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas and New Year’s festivities after all. Instead, expect President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump to head down to Mar-a-Lago on Friday, December 22, leaving perhaps on New Year’s Day. According to the Palm Beach Post, an alert for “VIP Movement” from the Federal Aviation Administration initially alerted pilots to expect a very important person to arrive in Palm Beach on Wednesday, December 20, with expectations of the big wigs leaving on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

However, a change in arrival and departure dates has occurred. President Trump will likely return to Palm Beach for Christmas — but his arrival has been pushed back by a couple of days, with the president expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, December 22. The departure alert for “VIP Movement” in Palm Beach from the Federal Aviation Administration is now listed as Monday, January 1, instead of January 2. While the times of that “VIP Movement” are unknown as of this writing, those dates show a change for Trump’s planned holiday travel, cutting it down from 14 days to 11 days at this point.

Who Will Trump See In Palm Beach?

Trump accuser's lawyer mocks golf habit: "We can take a deposition down to Mar-a-Lago" https://t.co/YbNp0nEZaQ pic.twitter.com/5jFk1nqgAV — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2017

The White House still hasn’t put out a statement about President Trump’s Christmas and New Year’s plans, but the Office of the Press Secretary has divulged Trump’s travel plans to Camp David this weekend.

If Trump indeed visits Mar-a-Lago for an 11-day vacation around the holidays, the public might not discover who visits Trump at his Palm Beach home at Mar-a-Lago. That’s because Trump’s Mar-a-Lago has not been telling the public who has been signing those mysterious visitor logs, according to the Sun-Sentinel. According to the Secret Service, even though Trump likes to call Mar-a-Lago his “Winter White House,” it doesn’t use the same tracking system that the White House uses to track visitors, therefore some of Trump’s visitors who aren’t caught on camera might remain a secret at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump usually spends Christmas and New Year’s in Palm Beach County with his family. Donald Trump Jr. should arrive even earlier, with Trump’s son scheduled to speak at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Christmas trip to Mar-a-Lago will be trip No. 10 to Palm Beach since becoming president.