‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: A Christmas Trap – Holiday Sneakiness Brings Joy For Cane & Lily?

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) are about to fall in a trap, or will they fall in love instead? As Genoa City gears up for Christmas festivities, the couple will grow closer. It’s obvious that the former couple want to make up, but they just need a little help falling into each other’s arms again. Who will lay the trap that will have Lily and Cane falling in love again?

Could Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah) steer their parents together again? Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the twins may want their family together again. They will then concoct a plan that will see their mother and father forgiving each other.

Someone else who wants to see Cane and Lily get back together is Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Hilary and Cane have become very close over the last few months, and she wants to see her friend happy. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Hilary thinks that Lily wants Cane back. Hilary is the queen of schemes, could she come up with one that will have Sam’s daddy back with his wife? Surely, if anybody can pull this off, Hilary can.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that even though Hilary and Lily can’t stand each other, it doesn’t mean that Hilary won’t put aside her dislike to help Cane. She wants to help him even more now that he is the single parent of baby Sam. What better time for joyful reunions than Christmas?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the Ashbys will gather to sing some Christmas carols. With Cane, Lily, Charlie and Mattie spending time together, perhaps they will remember the good times they shared as a family unit. Will Hilary make sure that the family is together at the same place at the same time?

Cane and Lily remain a fan favorite. Could a Christmas reunion be in the works as we know that Young and the Restless always delivers some heartwarming scenes over the festive period. After all, Young and the Restless spoilers do hint that these two will have some intimate moments in the weeks to come. Perhaps a Christmas miracle is in store!