‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Kills More Characters, ‘GOT’ Star Hints Bittersweet End

George R.R. Martin remains mum about the status of the highly anticipated The Winds of Winter novel. Many fans are still clueless about what the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book could offer. However, new reports suggest that the series would end with a sting in the tail.

Speculations have it that the imminent The Winds of Winter is the penultimate book of the ASOIF series. While some fans suggested that George R.R. Martin had secretly finished writing the book already, the New Mexican author debunked the claims and divulged that he is still working on it. The 69-year-old writer also revealed, via his LiveJournal blog, that he might release TWOT along with the first volume of the Fire and Blood series.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…”

In the said post, George R.R. Martin did not disclose anything about the plot of The Winds of Winter. However, he hinted, in June 2014, that there would be more heartbreaking twists in the next A Song of Ice and Fire novel. In fact, aside from more betrayals and deaths, the veteran writer said that there would be more weddings too.

“We have more deaths, and we have more betrayals. We have more marriages.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, George said the book would start with two bloody encounters. The news outlet assumed that one of those gory clashes could be the war between Stannis and Ramsay’s armies in the North. George R.R. Martin even said that several things are going to happen at The Wall in The Winds of Winter.

“Well, Tyrion and Dany will intersect, in a way, but for much of the book they’re still apart. They both have quite large roles to play here.”

Recently, a Game of Thrones star teased that George R.R. Martin’s previous revelations about The Winds of Winter are true after she claimed that the entire cast burst into tears while reading the HBO series’ final script. Sophie Turner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the final episodes of GOT are going to be bittersweet. Most fans can recall there were reports claiming that Game of Thrones Season 8 would “parallel” to the last two books of the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

“The first day of the actors coming in and that kind of production starting, the day where we had the final read-through for the final script, it was really bittersweet. It was hard. At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, “End of Game of Thrones.” As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears.”

Game of Thrones: Winds of Winter could be out in 2018, says George RR Martin | Books | The Guardian https://t.co/yYBhBc8wly — Sonya Delaney????????‍???? (@sonyaleadelaney) October 7, 2017

The 21-year-old girlfriend of Joe Jonas also revealed that avid followers of the show could expect “bigger and more fantastical elements” in the upcoming Game of Thrones Season 8. George R.R. Martin has yet to comment on Sophie Turner’s most-recent leaks about the HBO series’ last and final installment. Stay tuned for more news and updates about The Winds of Winter!