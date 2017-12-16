‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Discovers Scott’s Connection To Abby, What’s Next For The Couple?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that it won’t be long before Sharon (Sharon Case) discovers something happened between Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Many viewers assume that when she discovers the tryst and kiss, Sharon will kick him out and it will be over. However, Soap Central shares that she may want to work things out with the handsome hunk.

Scott and Abby found themselves in an awkward spot when Zack (Ryan Ashton) trapped them in a storage unit together. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Scott unraveled and believed they would never get out of the situation. Abby did the only thing she knew to do — she consoled him, and it led to them having sex on the floor of the storage unit.

Immediately after the deed, both Abby and Scott declared their hookup a mistake. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott told Abby that it could never happen again. He claimed that he loves Sharon and he doesn’t plan on leaving her. Abby agreed that it was a mistake and should never happen again. Then, they shared a moment and kissed in Chancellor Park, in which Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) witnessed and squealed the details to her sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah cornered Scott and confronted him about the kiss. She told him she knew what he and Abby did. At first, Scott assumed that she knew they had sex, but Mariah ended up confessing that “someone” told her about the steamy kiss. He vowed that he would never betray Sharon again.

It’s clear that Abby wants more from Scott. She declared that she wouldn’t assume the role of the other woman. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Scott told her that they are not having an affair and he has no romantic feelings for her. Of course, Abby was hurt by his comments and ordered him to never speak to her again.

In the near future, the hookup will come out, and Sharon will discover everything. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon is invested in the relationship and will end up forgiving him for his betrayal. She may chalk it up to him being trapped in the storage unit and being confused about his connection to her.

Sharon Case disclosed that moving into 2018, Scott will fight for their relationship and will eventually work things out, even after the Abby secret comes out. It sounds like eventually, Sharon and Scott could end up walking down the aisle.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.