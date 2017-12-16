New data reveals how Americans feel about Melania Trump. The first lady has settled nicely into her role as first lady since moving into the White House in June. Making the transition from Trump Tower in New York City to Washington, D.C., with 11-year-old son Barron, gave her a late start in appealing to the public. She wasn’t relatable even though she was doing what was in the best interest of her son by deciding to wait until he finished the school year in Manhattan before moving to the White House.

Recent polls have shown Melania Trump improving in approval ratings. Last month, a CNN poll showed that her approval rating had jumped four points since September. In a new Gallup poll, her marks are even higher in that category – and is definitely surpassing her husband once again.

New data in the latest survey shows that Melania Trump’s approval rating has jumped 17 points from January, according to The Hill, which cites a survey conducted by Gallup. When her husband was sworn into office, only 37 percent of Americans viewed her favorably. Numbers released on December 15 show that 54 percent now view her favorably. Her husband, on the other hand, doesn’t score nearly as well. President Donald Trump is viewed unfavorably by a whopping 56 percent, while 41 percent have a favorable view of him. Melania’s number has increased by nearly double while the president’s has maintained the same since January.

Americans who have an unfavorable view of Melania Trump are at 33 percent and 13 percent have no opinion.

It’s noted in the report that Laura Bush had a 77 percent favorable rating, Michelle Obama had a 61 percent favorable rating, and Hillary Clinton had a 58 percent at the same time in their husbands’ presidencies.

Poll: Melania Trump notably more popular than her husband https://t.co/fTMVKKEAiE pic.twitter.com/9DRT9mPD3I — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2017

The Gallup poll consisted of 1,049 adults surveyed between December 4 and December 11, with a margin error of four percentage points.

Melania Trump is hitting her stride as America’s first lady by taking on more public appearances, such as appearing at events that help children and sharing in the holiday joy of decorating at the White House.