Trump To Fire Mueller Before Christmas? Explosive Remark By Congresswoman Could Lead To Trump’s Impeachment

Is Donald Trump planning to fire Robert Mueller before Christmas?

That is the question consuming lawmakers and journalists on the Hill, according to Congresswoman Jackie Speier, reports KQED. According to Speier, rumors churning out on the Hill strongly suggest that Trump is planning to fire Special Counsel Mueller as the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s elections reaches a crescendo. Three of Trump’s allies, including former National Security adviser Michael Flynn and one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort, have already been indicted by Mueller’s team, and Trump is reportedly worried that the tentacles of this broad investigation might finally be reaching for the Trump family.

Speier said that her sources have informed her that the president is planning to make a speech at the end of next week — before Friday — and soon after, he will fire Mueller.

“The rumor on the Hill when I left yesterday was that the president was going to make a significant speech at the end of next week. And on Dec. 22nd, when we are out of D.C., he was going to fire Robert Mueller.”

If such a scenario does arise — and Trump has given ample indications that it might — observers argue that it will trigger a constitutional crisis unlike one America has witnessed in recent memory. Not only will the president bypass the judicial branch of the government with such a decision, he will effectively “obstruct justice” by derailing an investigation into his role in Russian interference with U.S. elections.

Speier suggested as much, claiming that if Trump were to fire Mueller, lawmakers and citizens will be left with no other option but to impeach Donald Trump.

“That is Saturday massacre 2.0,” she said, referring to the rumor. “Without a doubt there would be an impeachment effort.”

Indeed, Trump could brace himself for a significant impeachment effort directed against him if he does fire Mueller. Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, warned Trump not to “cross the red line,” as reported by The Nation.

“The coordinated effort by President Trump and his surrogates to discredit the Mueller investigation raises serious alarms. Rather than making themselves complicit in this assault on the rule of law, Members of Congress should send a clear message to the President that firing Mueller is a red line he must not cross.”

But if Mueller is fired, Shaub said, people must be ready to take instant action, including lawmakers in the Senate and in the House.

“Make a plan folks. Be ready to take to the streets. This is an attack on our Republic,” he said.

In fact, founders of the country precisely outlined the impeachment power for such a scenario. During the 1787 Constitutional Convention, George Mason pointed out that no American — be it the president — was exempt from taking the law into his own hands.

“No point is of more importance than that the right of impeachment should be continued. Shall any man be above Justice? Above all shall that man be above it, who can commit the most extensive injustice?”

Trump must heed these words if indeed the rumors on the Hill are accurate. As sure as night follows day, a Trump impeachment could follow the firing of Robert Mueller.