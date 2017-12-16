Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Date Coincides With FA Cup Final, Will Prince William Skip The Match?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated wedding has been confirmed to take place on May 19, 2018, the exact same day as FA Cup Final. And while most people are excited about the upcoming nuptials, soccer fans are reportedly torn between two big events.

On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that the newly engaged couple is set to tie the knot on the same day as the finals of Emirates FA Cup, an annual tournament which Prince Harry and Prince William normally attends.

Apparently, the said match is one of the most anticipated events in the English football league system. In fact, soccer fans in the country usually have a field day during the big sporting event.

Interestingly, the date also creates a dilemma for Prince William. According to People, the Duke of Cambridge has served as president of The Football Association for over a decade now and has been very active during the cup’s final.

In fact, the second-in-line to the British throne normally presents the trophy to the winning team in the previous years.

The coincidence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding to the FA Cup Final got people talking on social media. While some are amused by the news, others are taking it quite seriously.

One user commented, “Be an absolute disgrace if the FA Cup Final is shunted from BBC One to BBC 2 because of the Royal wedding.” Another one joked, “This is genuinely hilarious: Prince Harry’s wedding on day of FA Cup Final. The President of the FA is……. Prince William.”

Despite the coincidence, the outlet revealed that the Duke of Cambridge is willing to make the sacrifice of missing his beloved soccer final match for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The outlet also noted that Prince William is expected to be Prince Harry’s best man so his presence at the ceremony is pretty much significant. Aside from that, the soon-to-be father of three may need to help his wife, Duchess Catherine, in looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to reports, the tots will also take part in the upcoming nuptials.

Meanwhile, The Football Association is reportedly not worried about the conflict. In a statement released by the group, it has been reiterated that they are “delighted” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice of wedding date.