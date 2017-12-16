‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Sets The Record Straight On Her Friendship With Finn Wolfhard

Millie Bobby Brown is setting the record straight on her off-camera relationship with her Stranger Things co-star, Finn Wolfhard. Brown recently deleted an Instagram post that featured her and Wolfhard posing at the Stranger Things 2 premiere earlier this year, and some fans apparently took the too-cute pic the wrong way. Now, Millie Bobby Brown is making it clear that “Fillie” is not a thing—and never will be.

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard play pals Eleven and Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and they also share a high-profile real-life friendship. In her video message to fans, Millie explained that she deleted the Instagram picture of her and Finn because she was afraid that fans were making it into something that it wasn’t. Millie explained that she and Wolfhard are just really good friends and that their real-life relationship is not the same as Mike and Eleven’s is.

Brown recorded a message for Stranger Things fans to say that she may have worded the caption on her Instagram post wrong. Millie revealed that she deleted the post because she thought some of her social media followers took it the wrong way.

“I didn’t want you guys to take it the wrong way because we’re just really good friends, and that’s all we’ll ever be,” Millie explained.

“I want you guys to remember that ‘Meleven’—that is real. I promise you that. Mike, Eleven, ship it to the end you guys, it’s happening! But Finn and I are just friends.”

You can see Millie Bobby Brown’s message to her fans in the video below.

While the Stranger Things co-stars are just friends in real life, Millie Bobby Brown previously revealed that her first-ever kiss was with Finn Wolfhard.

“It was definitely strange,” Brown said of the on-camera smooch. “It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird.”

Alex Berliner / AP Images

Brown also told night host Jimmy Fallon all about Mike and Eleven’s season two finale kiss when she stopped by The Tonight Show earlier this year, revealing that her co-star stocked up on the breath mints ahead of some of their scenes.

“Yeah, so last year he was like all over Tic-Tacs, he was like, ‘Eat Tic-Tacs. I just want this be perfect,'” Brown told Fallon. “So then this year, he wanted to let me know he was, like, kissing me then. So he was like, ‘I’m coming in,’ and he was like a ventriloquist! It was the craziest thing.”

You can see more of “Meleven” when Stranger Things returns for its third season on Netflix. The premiere date for Stranger Things 3 has not yet been announced.