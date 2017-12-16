‘Pawn Stars’ Make History: What Is Chumlee, Rick, Corey And The Old Man’s Incredible Milestone?

They are celebrating a huge milestone at the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn shop in Las Vegas where Pawn Stars is filmed. The popular History Channel show will be broadcasting episode 500 on January 22, 2018, when Pawn Stars will air back-to-back episodes. What cool collectables will Pawn Stars Rick, Corey and Chumlee check out?

According to Broadway World, the first episode will feature Rick Harrison visiting our nation’s capital. While in Washington D.C., he checks out a set of silver spoons by none other than American patriot Paul Revere. Will Rick scoop them up?

Back in Vegas, a candle prop from the children’s cartoon H.R. Pufnstuf is a temptation for the pop culture fanatics. Then, Corey is tempted by some prime Las Vegas history: a flamingo from the 1946 opening of the Pink Flamingo Hotel!

Next, the show returns to Rick Harrison who now has the ultimate temptation for a history buff like the Pawn Stars patriarch. There are two unidentified George Washington artifacts, which are reportedly worth “millions.” What could they possibly be? Looks like we have to wait and see.

Then, in the second episode to air on January 22, 2018 starts out with an original Marc Chagall painting. Fans can already imagine Rick salivating over such a find.

Then, can Rick make a deal on a Boston World Series ring? Longtime fans already know that Rick will need to identify whether this was owned by a player or a front office member in order to determine the value. In addition, the World Series year could make a difference. Obviously, a ring from the historic 2004 World Series would be preferred.

Then, Corey has to decide whether he wants to a first edition of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, by Ken Kesey. Will popular book expert Rebecca Romney be there to influence whether he buys it or not?

Then, Chumlee gets wide-eyed as the BMW that Tupac Shakur died inside is offered up for sale. Will he convince Rick to buy this noteworthy piece of Rap history?

There are very few weekly shows that can brag about 500 episodes like Pawn Stars can. To put things into perspective, the iconic western, Gunsmoke was on television for 20 years and aired 625 episodes. The long-running PBS show Nature has been on the air for 35 years with over 450 episodes. Pawns Stars is in an elite group.

Perhaps the biggest irony about Pawn Stars is that Rick Harrison had to work really hard to get anyone interested in a show about a pawn shop.

Rick knew he had a great idea, and he spent four years actively trying to attract the attention of Hollywood. Instead, the east coast based Left Field Productions spoke to Harrison and a hit was born.

Pawn Stars first aired in 2009, with a Hotchkiss gun from the American-Indian Wars, garnering the attention of history buffs. Add the entertaining mix of the three generations of Harrisons, along with Corey’s childhood pal Austin Lee Russell, better known as Chumlee, and Pawn Stars became an instant success.

Since the show began, Richard Harrison, Rick’s father, has basically retired, and only shows up in cameos every once in a while.

In 2015, Rick Harrison told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he realized that the show would not be infinite.

“Five or 10 years from now, people are going to be sitting around going, ‘Wasn’t there a show about four fat guys in a pawn shop?'”

Yet, it doesn’t sound like anyone will forget them anytime soon. Now that the Pawn Stars have hit the magical 500-show mark, the probability that Rick, Corey, Chumlee and Richard Sr. will be immortalized for a very very long time.