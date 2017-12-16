Prince Harry Reportedly Wants Meghan Markle To Wear Princess Diana’s Bracelet For Their Wedding

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to present fiancée Meghan Markle with a diamond and sapphire bracelet that belonged to his late mother Princess Diana ahead of their wedding in May. According to reports, Harry is making plans to gift Meghan the stunning multi-stone bracelet that belonged to Diana so that his late mom can be a part of their big day.

Sources revealed the prince’s alleged plans this week, shortly after he and Markle confirmed this week that they’ll be tying the knot on May 19, 2018. According to sources, Harry has plans to present the jewelry to his bride-to-be ahead of the ceremony “as an early wedding gift.”

“Diana was known for her love of sapphires and so Harry feels it is special, romantic and important for him to share the regal gem with his bride-to-be,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life this week of the royal’s big plans to surprise the former Suits actress before they become husband and wife.

According to the royal insider, the prince is allegedly hoping Markle will wear the diamond and blue sapphire bracelet when they marry at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in London next spring so that the late Diana can still be a part of the ceremony.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

“Harry is hoping that Meghan will wear the sparkling piece on their wedding day as a sweet homage to his wonderful, loving mother,” claimed the source.

Though the latest report hasn’t yet been confirmed by the palace, if Prince Harry really does present Markle with his mom’s bracelet, it wouldn’t be the first time the royal has gifted some of his mother’s jewels to his bride-to-be.

It was revealed last month that Harry actually used diamonds from his mother’s collection in the engagement ring he presented to Meghan when he proposed back in November.

Markle’s ring, which is estimated to weigh around 6.5 carats, features three diamonds set on a gold band. Meghan’s engagement ring was made up of a larger diamond from Botswana, while the two smaller jewels either side were confirmed to be taken from Diana’s personal collection.

“The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this – on this crazy journey together,” Harry said at the time of why he made the decision to use his mom’s diamonds when designing the ring for Meghan, per Express.

Prince Harry using Diana’s jewels in his custom ring followed his brother Prince William’s decision to present Kate Middleton with his mom’s sapphire engagement ring when he proposed in 2010.

As reported by Good Housekeeping, Kate has since worn a number of items previously owned by Diana, including a tiara, a bracelet, and earrings. It’s thought that Meghan will likely also be given access to Princess Diana’s collection of jewelry once she and Harry marry next year.