Guess Who Is Seriously Planning To Run For President In 2024 — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Who would have seen that coming?

Dwayne Johnson, or as he is more popularly known as “The Rock” among his fans, is planning to run for America’s presidency. Having seen the events of the last two years unfold, Johnson believes the time could be ripe for political outsiders to enter Washington’s swamp.

Appearing on The Ellen Show this week, Johnson said that he was “seriously considering” running for president. But for fans getting carried away with this idea, hold your horses! The Rock doesn’t plan to run till at least 2024, which is when he said he would take a stock of America’s political situation and decide whether he needs to enter politics for the people of America.

“I couldn’t do both (acting and politics),” Johnson told Variety, saying it would be too soon for him to run in 2020 as he has an array of acting commitments to fulfill over the course of the next couple of years.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

Johnson has made no secrets about his political ambitions in the past, although he has never been so upfront about it until now. When asked whether he believes that he would win the presidency if he does indeed try to contest, The Rock was positive, pointing out that the overwhelming support of American people might be enough for him to get over the line.

He admitted that it has been in fact been at the behest of his fans that he is seriously considering such a move.

“It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run.’ In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it.”

Without naming President Donald Trump, Johnson said that he has been closely observing what has been happening at the helm of country’s leadership, drawing the conclusion that all is not well with America. And if it indeed takes him to turn things around, he is not the kind of guy who would show his back.

“That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled,” he said.

“I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times — which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing — so that’s where I’m at.”

The Rock is of course no stranger to changing professions and being uniquely successful at it. A legend wrestler, Johnson switched careers midway and took Hollywood by the storm. Now one of the world’s most coveted stars and also one who commands a large fees, Johnson believes that he is equipped to make another career transformation. For him, ultimately, everything boils down to what people of America expect from him.

“I care deeply about our country, and I care deeply about our people – especially now,” he pointed out. “Decency matters and being a decent human being matters, and character matters, and leadership matters.”

Well, we wouldn’t argue with that.