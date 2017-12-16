Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Plans After The Deaths Of His Brother, Sister, & Brother-In-Law

Luke Bryan is opening up about his family Christmas plans and the emotions the holidays bring after the sad deaths of his brother, sister, and brother-in-law. Speaking out about what he has planned for the festive season after he and wife Caroline made the decision to take in his nephew in 2014, Luke admitted that the holidays can be a tough time for the Bryans.

“Our Christmases are… they bring a lot of emotions,” the country star told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his plans for Christmas earlier this week, admitting that they think a lot about Luke’s late sister, brother, and brother-in-law at this time of year.

“[There’s] a lot of wonderful memories and a lot of emotions of, ‘God, we wish so many members of our family were here,'” Bryan said this week of the tougher side of the holidays. “But I tell you what, we as a family, we get together and we do have a fun experience.”

And despite Christmas being a bit of a tough time for the star and his family members after their devastating losses over the years, Bryan then admitted that he does his best to have a typical “all-American Christmas,” which still includes the occasional family disagreement.

“We get all our fights out hopefully on the first night,” he joked of having his nearest and dearest gather for the holidays. “But you know, it’s the all-American Christmas. We just get the family in and we let the kids open one present on Christmas Eve.”

The star also revealed that he and his growing family moved into a new home last year and will finally spend a full Christmas in their new place.

“This will be our second Christmas in our home and we’re still getting all the kinks worked out to the house,” Bryan – who recently defended friend Blake Shelton from the haters after he was announced as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” – explained. “So we were prematurely in our home last Christmas.”

Luke’s brother, Chris Bryan, tragically died following a car accident in 1996. Just over 10 years later in 2007 – just days before he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry – his sister Kelly suddenly died, while his brother-in-law Ben then also passed away seven years later in 2014.

That’s when Luke and his wife Caroline stepped up to take care of the couple’s son Tilden, who now lives with the Bryan family, including the country star’s two sons, 9-year-old Bo and 7-year-old Tate. Luke’s sister and brother-in-law also had two older sisters, who the country star has revealed regularly visits his home in Nashville.

At the time, Luke explained that he and his wife didn’t even think twice when it came to taking in Tilden, who was 13-years-old at the time of his father’s death and just 6-years-old when his mom passed away a decade ago.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“We feel like if we just stay positive through this, maybe we’ll be a positive inspiration for people that had these things happen to ’em,” Bryan told ABC News of taking in Tate and welcoming him into his home back in 2015.

“You just have to plow on and play the hand that’s dealt,” Luke added.

Luke is currently celebrating the release of his latest studio album, What Makes You Country, which he dropped on December 8.