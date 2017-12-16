‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Murdered? Meet The Five Candidates Who Could Happily Kill Her Off

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) penchant for making enemies may catch up with her very soon. She tried to redeem herself after being labeled as a bad girl, and for a while, it seemed as if Michael (Chad Duell) was rubbing off on her. However, at her core, Nelle is a cold-hearted manipulative liar, and she just cannot give up her bad girl ways. As fans know, when a GH character displays irredeemable qualities, their ending is in sight. It seems as if somebody has had enough of her schemes. Could Nelle be leaving Port Charles in a body bag soon?

According to General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nelle has a target on her back. She is desperate to find work, yet nobody trusts her. She recently found out she is pregnant, and it seems she is even willing to use the baby to get what she wants. However, if she is murdered then there certainly will be no shortage of willing and able candidates to do the job. The murder mystery of “Who Killed Nelle?” could almost read “Who Didn’t Want Nelle Dead?” Here is a list of the top five candidates, who’d want to be rid of Nelle Benson.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Nina and Valentin Cassadine

I loved signing all of these!! It was a great event! Thank U all for coming out!! Thank u4 the love! I truly appreciate U ❤️ #GH #VALENTINA pic.twitter.com/sA3t0qcE1X — michelle stafford (@TheRealStafford) August 7, 2017

General Hospital spoilers state that this power couple has no love for Nelle. GH viewers know that she tried to blackmail them and nearly destroyed their marriage. Nina (Michelle Stafford), especially, has no love for mothers who use their children for money as her own mother used her. She herself has been struggling to have a child of her own and if Nelle rubs her the wrong way, she may take matters into her own hands.

Ned Quartermaine

WATCH: Drew's existence throws a wrench into the finely-tuned, Quatermaine-controlled ELQ machine. #GH pic.twitter.com/JegZIaiOsc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 6, 2017

Ned (Wally Kurth) is trying to protect the family business, ELQ. Lately, there has been more and more people who have claimed their stake in the company. He even tried to buy out Drew (Billy Cain) and Jason (Steve Burton) when he found out that Drew was also a Quartermaine. To make matters even worse, Oscar (Garren Stitt) is also now part of the family, making his share even smaller. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ned is a likely candidate for her murder. How far will Ned stoop to protect his family’s legacy?

Michael Quartermaine

If Nelle thought Michael wouldn't come to the negotiating table prepared, she's in for a reality check. STARTING NOW – an all-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Ru1bhgyC87 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 13, 2017

Is Nelle really pregnant? General Hospital spoilers tease that there is a possibility that Nelle is not expecting. If she is not pregnant, could this be the last straw for Michael? The only thing Nelle has been consistent in is lying to him. Another suspicious fact is that she and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) are both six weeks along. Could Dr. Kim Nero (Tamar Braun) be helping Nelle fake her pregnancy?

Maxie Jones West

Baby's first appointment with the doctor! Naturally, that's easier said than done with Nathan and Maxie. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/esqk80JqT4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2017

General Hospital spoilers from Christian Today reveal that if Nelle is faking her pregnancy or has a miscarriage she might come after Maxie’s baby. Who knows how Maxie will react if harm comes to her baby?

Ava Jerome

Could Nelle have made a mistake by telling Ava that she was expecting? Ava and Sonny share a daughter Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola). General Hospital spoilers state that although Ava seemed thrilled at the news, she could already be working on a diabolical plot of her own. Could Ava kill Nelle so that she could have more access to Avery? It is a well-known fact that Carly (Laura Wright) cannot stand the mother of her potential grandchild.

Certainly, it seems as if people are queuing up to get rid of General Hospital’s Nelle Benson. Wouldn’t it be ironic if she dies in a car accident instead?