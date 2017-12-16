Selena Gomez Still Thinking About The Weeknd After Justin Bieber Reunion: Missing Ex-Boyfriend?

Selena Gomez is still said to be thinking about her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, following the split in September, it has been claimed.

The couple decided to go their separate ways after having come under the impression that their romance had stalled and that Gomez was clearly still expressing feelings for her on-again beau, Justin Bieber.

Selena and her ex-boyfriend have since gone their separate ways, but it doesn’t go unnoticed that the singer reportedly had plans to spend the Christmas holidays with the “Secrets” singer.

Now that Christmas is fast approaching, Hollywood Life claims that Selena Gomez is thinking about her former partner a lot, particularly because she had plans to spend the holidays with him at her family’s home.

Of course, now that’s not going to be the case.

In fact, Selena will be celebrating the festive holiday by herself with her family in Texas, seeing that certain relatives are still taking their time warming up to the fact that Gomez has reconciled with Bieber.

Whatever the case may be, the 25-year-old is trying her best to remain on good terms with The Weeknd, who is alleged to have remained single following his split with the “Come & Get It” hitmaker.

Selena mentioned in an interview with Billboard last month that she cherishes the relationship she continues to share with The Weeknd, but of course, with the plans she had made for Christmas, this is the time she’s thinking about her former flame the most.

With that said, Selena is happy to be with Justin. She apparently feels fulfilled to know that she’s finally with the guy she’s meant to spend the rest of her life with.

i stole from my sister A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Selena and Justin Bieber are happier than they’ve ever been before, and though Gomez is thinking about her ex-boyfriend during the Christmas holidays, she knows it’s something that she will get over.

The relationship just wasn’t meant to be, and from what’s been gathered, they are still friends.

Justin Bieber is expected to spend Christmas with his own family in Canada later this month, but it’s unclear what the singer has planned for New Year’s Eve. There’s no word on whether Selena Gomez will meet up with her beau to ring in the new year as of yet.