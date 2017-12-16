Will Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s Dad John Mellencamp Appear On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8?

Teddi Jo Mellencamp Arroyave is set to make her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but will her rock star father join her on the eighth season of the hit Bravo reality show? The daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp (known as John Cougar back in the day) is the newest Bravo housewife, and she will share her backstory and personal struggles with her weight when fans meet her on the Season 8 premiere.

Teddi Jo has already teased that she’s “straightforward” and “tells it like it is,” recently telling People magazine there was no way she could turn down the opportunity to appear on the long-running, rich girls’ reality show. But Mellencamp Arroyave stopped short of confirming if her famous dad, John Mellencamp, the singer of the ’80s hits “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Pink Houses,” will make a cameo on the show. What Teddi Jo did confirm is that her dad has a close relationship with her kids: Cruz, 3, and Slate, 5.

“They call him Peepaw,” Teddi Jo told People.

“He’s so much fun with them. We’re excited for the holidays. He told my daughter she can watch a movie and stay up late!”

Despite his rock star life, John Mellencamp was always a doting dad to Teddi Jo. The 36-year old beauty has been married to California businessman Edwin Arroyave since 2011, but she was previously married to Matthew Robertson. John Mellencamp hosted his daughter’s first wedding at his Indiana home in 2006. At the time, Teddi Jo revealed it was a no-brainer to have her wedding at her father’s lakeside property.

“From day one, we knew it would be at my dad’s house in Indiana,” Teddi said, according to Inside Weddings. What Teddi didn’t expect was that her dad would surprise her guests with a live performance with his band.

“We were under the assumption that a DJ would handle most of the music and were surprised when my dad and his band played an entire set,” Teddi Jo revealed.

Teddi Jo has also been an important part of her father’s music career. Longtime John Mellencamp fans may also recall the singer’s classic version of the song “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” which was part of the first A Very Special Christmas album compilation back in 1987. Look closely at the music video and you can see a very young daughter Teddi Jo jamming with her dad and his band.

John Mellencamp later gave Teddi Jo a very special Christmas of her own when he recorded the holiday tune, “Teddi’s Song (When Christmas Comes)” in her honor.

While there is no definite word if John Mellencamp will make a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it will not be a shock if he turns up at some point this season. Past seasons of the show have featured glimpses of the cast’s famous friends and family members, including Camille Grammer’s ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, and Lisa Vanderpump’s pal Lance Bass. Even singer Boy George has made an appearance on the show, as the unlikely permanent houseguest of Dorit Kemsley. Given Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s close relationship with her dad, a brief glimpse of the rocker sometime this season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would not be a surprise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.