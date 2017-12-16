‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Abe Save JJ? Jennifer’s Plea May Turn Rage Into Sorrow And Forgiveness

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) plans to commit suicide. It is speculated that Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) or Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) stop the detective from pulling the trigger. However, it seems more likely that the story will take a dramatic turn. Hearing about the suicide plan, could Abe Carver (James Reynolds) be the one to save JJ?

On December 20, JJ will make plans to end his life. He gives away his possessions and write farewell letters. He also speaks to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) on the phone to tell his mother goodbye. This will prompt her to do something drastic in order to stop her son from taking his own life.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jennifer will make another desperate plea to the mayor of Salem. Previously, he has been unwilling to hear anything that defends JJ. However, fans need to remember that Abe has known the detective since he was a baby. Despite his fury, he just wants justice for Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). There is a possibility that finding out JJ plans to kill himself will force Abe to do something unexpected.

Abe Carver has always been an ethical man. He cares for his family and friends, and this includes JJ. Even though he wants the detective punished for shooting Theo, he doesn’t want him to die. Considering that the Horton and Carver families have always been close, Abe could make a surprising move that could change everything. Hearing from Jennifer about JJ’s suicide plan, his rage could turn into fear, sorrow, and concern. It might lead the angry father to try to reach JJ before he commits suicide.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from head writer Ron Carlivati teased that this storyline would involve a lot of different emotions. Besides rage and bitterness, sorrow and forgiveness were words used to describe the plot. It seemed to suggest that eventually, Abe would forgive JJ. In order for that to happen, Theo either needs to wake up or something drastic needs to occur.

It isn’t just Abe’s anger that has consumed JJ Deveraux on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers confirm he is cleared in the shooting investigation, SoapCentral reported. However, that doesn’t come as good news to JJ. He can’t forgive himself for the events that unfolded on that fateful night. As he explained to Gabi, that can’t happen unless Theo wakes up. However, a miracle for Theo will not take place until December 25.

That means saving JJ’s life will have to be put in someone else’s hands. What better way to resolve the fury in Abe’s heart than to realize that nobody else should face losing a child? Could it make him understand just how guilty JJ feels and push him to save the detective? It would be an unexpected twist to this story. However, understanding Abe’s personality, it isn’t too far of a stretch to think this is possible.

On Days Of Our Lives, Abe Carver is the moral compass of Salem. He has always done the right thing. What makes that difficult in this case is the victim is his own child.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that this storyline will wrap up soon. However, there are long-term effects that will stay with the Salemites for several months. There can be forgiveness and healing, but it will take time. Hopefully, Abe can open up his heart and understand that JJ’s guilt is real. Perhaps he will consider what Theo would want him to do, which is to save JJ before it’s too late.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.