UFC News: Michael Bisping Suffers Huge Loss After Fight In Court And The Battle Isn’t Over

UFC superstar Michael Bisping has spent the last 11 days fighting a court battle with his former agent Anthony McGann. MMA star Bisping was defending claims that he owed McGann over $400,000 in unpaid commissions. According to the Manchester Evening News, the relationship between Bisping and McGann is so poor that the two had a physical clash in a waiting room outside of the court. Judge Richard Salter, who presided over the case, condemned both Bisping and McGann, and not just over their scuffle. Judge Salter also questioned the truthfulness of both Bisping and McGann during the trial.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Bisping landed in court accused of failing to honor a 2005 contract where had agreed to pay McGann a percentage of his worldwide earnings. Judge Salter found in McGann’s favor but he was fiercely critical of both Bisping and McGann.

As reported by MMA Mania, Judge Salter slammed Bisping for “tailoring and trimming his evidence to suit his case.” He also called aspects of the evidence Bisping presented to the court “incredible and untrue.”

On hearing of the physical altercation between the pair, the judge stated that Bisping’s actions had “fallen well short of the standard that the court is entitled to expect,” and warned both parties that “such behavior in the precincts of the court could not be tolerated.”

Gregory Payan / AP Images

Judge Salter wasn’t just scathing about Bisping’s evidence, he made it clear that he believed that much of McGann’s evidence was “greatly exaggerated” and “plainly untruthful.” Salter went on to claim that McGann had supported his claim against Bisping with “false documents and false evidence.”

Worryingly for Bisping, the case is not yet concluded. Judge Salter has yet to decide on how the costs of the two-week trial will be covered. The end of this case may not be the end of Bisping’s legal woes after Judge Salter suggested that he had conspired with McGann to defraud the tax man.

“Mr. Bisping was also a knowing participant with Mr. McGann in the scheme to defraud the Australian tax authorities by overstating Mr. Bisping’s expenses in 2010 and 2011.”

All of this adds up to a grim winter for Michael Bisping who lost his middleweight title to George St. Pierre last month. That loss was followed up by a first-round knockout defeat to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122. Bisping, who is now 38-years-old, is expected to retire after UFC Fight Night 127 in London next March.