Galaxy S9: The First Real Image Of Samsung’s First 2018 Flagship Might Have Just Been Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is shaping up to be the hottest smartphone set for release within the next few months. With recent reports pointing to a possible February 2018 unveiling, numerous leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S9 have begun to emerge once more. If a new image leak proves accurate, however, the first real picture of the Galaxy S9’s rear panel might have just emerged.

The newest image leak came from a Weibo user who claimed to have photographed the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S9. While the authenticity of the device in the Weibo photograph remains in question, its appearance does feature many of the details that have emerged from the rumor mill over the past few weeks.

First off is the camera on the leaked Weibo image, which could be viewed here. As could be seen in the leak, the handset in question features only one sensor. This is in line with recent rumors suggesting that Samsung is adopting a similar approach as Apple with regards to its flagship-grade units.

Just like the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ are rumored to feature different camera setups, with the non-plus units having only a single lens and the larger devices being equipped with a twin shooter. Considering that the smartphone in the recent Weibo leak only has one sensor, there is a pretty good chance that the device is the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Other features of the device that could be determined from the Weibo leak are a relocated fingerprint scanner and what seems to be a heart rate sensor beside the smartphone’s camera unit. These features have also been discussed in recent rumors, as could be seen in this previous report from the Inquisitr.

As noted in a BGR report, however, the validity of the recent Galaxy S9 leak from Weibo is still pretty much in question. The uploader, after all, did not state where or when the image was taken. Thus, it is quite possible that the device in the photograph is just a mock unit or an early prototype of the Galaxy S9.

Nevertheless, the fact that alleged images of the upcoming smartphone are beginning to emerge means that more rumors and leaks are likely to come. Thus, it might only be a matter of time before the full schematics and the final designs of the Galaxy S9 show up on the internet.