‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview: JJ Says Goodbye To Mom, Loads Gun, Prepares To Shoot Himself [Spoilers]

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Salem will be celebrating the holidays. However, not everyone is feeling jolly during the Christmas season. NBC released a weekly preview and it features JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). He is serious about suicide and tells his mother goodbye. After hanging up, he loads his gun and prepares to end everything by shooting himself. Can Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) save her son before it’s too late?

JJ’s suicide storyline has been teased for weeks. Fans knew it would come as a result of him shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). With the young man in a coma and not showing improvement, Theo’s family will hear devastating news. The fact that the shooting victim might never wake up is what pushes the detective over the edge.

Besides the guilt over the shooting, JJ is also dealing with Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) rage, an internal investigation, and half of Salem hating him. Perhaps JJ’s biggest problem isn’t the anger that other people have toward him. His most severe struggle seems to be that he cannot forgive himself.

In the Days of our Lives preview clip, it is stated that if Theo can’t wake up, then neither should JJ. Actor Casey Moss also explained that JJ wants Theo to get justice. He doesn’t feel that the comatose character has received it because he is a free man. Making him feel worse is hearing the decision that he has been reinstated by the Salem police department.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ writes goodbye letters and talks to his mom on the phone. The weekly preview clip reveals she tries to keep him on the line. However, he firmly says that he has to go and hangs up. Dressed up in his police uniform, he takes out his service revolver. Making sure it’s loaded with bullets, JJ prepares to commit suicide by shooting himself.

JJ does get saved from ending his own life. However, it is not clear who is responsible for stopping the guilt-ridden detective. Soap Opera Digest published a sneak peek photo of JJ and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). She is looking at JJ and seems worried. He is holding a gun, thinking about his last moments on Earth.

Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will appear to the tormented Salemite. Some fans think his father’s ghost could make the difference between life and death. Perhaps it all comes down to Jennifer’s disturbing phone call with JJ. It could push her to take drastic measures in order to save her son.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.