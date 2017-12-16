At Age 2, Princess Charlotte Is Already ‘Quite Natural’ At This Particular Sport

Looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already has a future tennis ace in the family — Princess Charlotte. The royal couple is reportedly impressed with their tot’s racket skills, so much so that they started honing her this early on.

In a recent report by Us Weekly, it has been revealed that the 2-year-old princess has shown interest in tennis. According to the outlet, the adorable royal shows signs of being a “natural player” of the sport, prompting her parents to have her trained even more.

Apparently, Prince William and Duchess Catherine decided to put Princess Charlotte in tennis lessons this summer at a private London spot, The Hurlingham Club. A source told the outlet that the doting parents have been very supportive of their daughter and her choice of sport.

“Mum or Dad always stays close by to support her, but she’s quite the natural!”

However, not everyone seems happy about Princess Charlotte’s tennis training at the posh private spot. According to The Sun, some patrons of the Hurlingham Club feel like the little girl shouldn’t be allowed to play there, especially since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not members.

Apparently, the club has very rigid rules as to who can have access to the place, adding that non-members can play on their tennis courts only when invited by a member.

“Club rules are usually very rigid, and they don’t see why exceptions should be made, even if they happen to be royal.”

The Hurlingham Club was founded in 1869 and is known as one of England’s greatest private members’ clubs. The posh place, which is located in Fulham, South West London, also boasts over 40 tennis courts, a cricket square, ten croquet lawns, and two bowls area.

Princess Charlotte reportedly enjoys tennis. Handout / Getty Images

Aside from tennis, Princess Charlotte is also interested in other sports. Apparently, the adorable tot enjoys swimming and is “a whiz” on her tricycle.

The source added that at her age, Prince George’s younger sister can easily keep up with him, especially in physical activities. It was also noted that Princess Charlotte is quite “fearless” and doesn’t mind getting a little dirty.

The young royal is reportedly very active. Pool / Getty Images

“She’s not afraid of a grazed knee and it’s most certainly not going to stop her from running around the corridors like a girl possessed.” the source shared. “Charlotte’s always got her eye on something, and she moves at the speed of life!”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George like physical activities, including outdoor play. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Previously, it has been revealed that Prince William and Duchess Catherine have been trying to expose their two children to physical activities like playing outside. In fact, the proud parents reportedly banned iPads at home because they are firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will welcome their third sibling in April 2018.