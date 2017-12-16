A Tesla Model X Just Destroyed A Toyota Land Cruiser In A Brutal Tug-Of-War

Teslas are noted for their formidable performance on the drag strip. Their 0-60 times, as well as their quarter-mile runs, stand among the best in the automotive world. Recently, however, a Tesla enthusiast from Norway found a fun, albeit risky, way to compete against ICE cars — a good, old-fashioned tug-of-war. Needless to say, the results of the bout were incredibly compelling.

The Model X tug-of-war video was uploaded by Norway-based, Thailand-born Bjørn Nyland, a YouTuber with a passion for EVs. Nyland’s channel is filled with videos of his Model X, including tips on how to get the most out of the electric SUV. The video of the Model X’s tug-of-war against the ICE SUV was uploaded on December 14, and it has gained quite a lot of attention.

According to the YouTuber, the owner of the ICE SUV, a Toyota Land Cruiser, claimed that studless tires perform better in the snow. In order to test out the theory of the Land Cruiser’s owner, Nyland and the ICE SUV’s owner decided to do a tug-of-war with their vehicles. The test, which could be viewed below, was done on relatively flat ground, giving both SUVs a pretty fair chance against each other.

As soon as the two SUVs started pulling at one another, however, one thing immediately became clear — the Land Cruiser was losing, by a wide margin. As soon as the Model X started pulling, the Land Cruiser, which was also attempting to pull the electric SUV, ended up skidding backward. The Model X continued to dominate the Land Cruiser until it was evident the ICE SUV could not go forward anymore.

By the end of the bout, the Toyota Land Cruiser stalled its engine and needed to be jump-started. The tires of both vehicles, especially the Land Cruiser’s, were also burned out. The Model X, on the other hand, was still completely fine.

As noted by members of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, however, the results of the Tesla Model X vs. Toyota Land Cruiser tug-of-war were quite unsurprising. The Model X, after all, beats the ICE SUV in both weight and torque. Thus, its domination of the popular ICE SUV was to be expected.

Nevertheless, Nyland’s Model X vs. ICE SUV video was undeniably fun to watch. As noted by some members of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, it would only be a matter of time before Model X tug-of-war videos would become a popular trend, despite the risks involved.