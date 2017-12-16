Did Dakota Johnson Reject Possible New Film With Jamie Dornan Over Chris Martin?

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan both rose to fame when they landed the lead roles in the Fifty Shades franchise as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. Together, the pair gained an overwhelming fanbase that prompted some fans to link them in real life. However, it seems that there will never be another film for the duo as recent reports claim that the 28-year-old actress chose to be with her new beau, Chris Martin.

Celebrity Insider claims that Dakota Johnson chose to spend time with her alleged new boyfriend – Cold Play frontman Chris Martin – rather than work on a possible new film with Jamie Dornan. The new couple was first spotted in public in Israel in November and shared a cozy dinner together later that night. Of course, fans were quick to speculate that they are officially dating although they have been silent about it.

British author E. L. James recently delivered her new book titled Grey, which re-tells the first story of the franchise although its angle focuses on Christian Grey’s perspective. In the light of the newly released book, speculations are rife that Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan might reprise their respective roles for another film adaptation. However, Express UK suggests that the possibility might be obscure as the bookseller reports that the new book failed to match the sales of the first books in the franchise.

Grey only sold 85,000 copies in its first week while the first book in the Fifty Shades franchise sold at roughly 400,000 in just a week. However, the new book is still the best-seller despite its significant low sales in the first week of its delivery. It doesn’t mean though that it can entice the producers and filmmakers to make another film that will reprise the roles of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

On the plus side, one of the Fifty Shades stars, Marcia Gay Harden, who plays the role of Christian Grey’s mother Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey, is open to a possible new film. Express UK quoted the 58-year-old actress, saying she is thinking about it and the possible series of events that will take place in the new movie as Christian’s mother. If she does get the chance to reprise her role, fans believe that the possibility of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan working together again would be high enough.

Dakota Johnson might be busy with her new love life at the moment, but her fans believe that she would be thrilled to reprise her role in the possible new flick with Dornan. After all, the Fifty Shades franchise brought both of them into the spotlight, and another film wouldn’t be too much to ask.

“What would Christian’s point of view be. Would mom even be in it? She rescued him. She was a doctor, she rescued him… I don’t know. Would I be in it? Yeah, sure. I’m game.”

Fifty Shades Freed starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan hits cinemas on February 9, 2018.