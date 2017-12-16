‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Brady And Eve, Teases Unexpected Twists And Unorthodox Aspects

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Brady Black and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will share a surprising kiss. The two are currently at war, with each coming up with new plans to destroy each other. Do they really have romantic feelings that are disguised by the battle over Basic Black? Does one of them seduce the other in order to get the upper hand? Actor Eric Martsolf discussed the storyline.

Ever since Eve returned to Salem, she has been in a ruthless battle over Basic Black. Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry) left her controlling interest. However, Brady and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) are willing to do whatever it takes to get rid of the scheming Salemite. Over the past few weeks, Brady and Eve have been engaged in a destructive battle. Eric Martsolf admitted that Eve is a formidable foe for Brady Black.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady and Eve will kiss on Friday, December 22. While it is shocking to some, others predicted it would happen. Fans have seen it with other couples on the NBC soap opera. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) are one example.

So, is the competition leading the two to have passionate feelings for one other? Will Brady and Eve be the surprising pair that ends up in bed together? Eric Martsolf couldn’t reveal any major Days Of Our Lives spoilers, SoapHub reported. However, he did agree that it seems to be a common theme in daytime TV.

“I think argumentation is now synonymous with foreplay in soap operas. You either bump into each other randomly and an instant spark happens, or you have to fight like cats and dogs in order to get into bed.”

However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that might be a common theme, but Brady and Eve’s story could have some unexpected elements. The actor explained that stories can be told in many different ways. This particular one will have a lot of twists and turns. Martsolf hinted that fans will be surprised to see what happens. He added that it is not a traditional story and it has unorthodox aspects.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Jen Lilley is returning as Theresa Donovan in March 2018. How will that play into Brady and Eve’s relationship, if the story is headed toward a romantic pairing?

“You can’t avoid the sister thing. If I’m going after Theresa’s sister, it’s weird. And it’s going to get funny.”

While a romance between Brady and Eve is possible, some fans think there is some manipulation of the heart happening. Eve could seduce her adversary to get her way. However, there is also the chance that Eric Martsolf’s character ends up playing with Eve’s feelings in order to neutralize her. Fans will just have to keep watching to find out how this storyline plays out.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.