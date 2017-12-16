Taylor Swift Enrages Fans For Saying ‘2017 Couldn’t Have Been Better’

On December 13, Taylor Swift turned 28 and she shared the special occasion with her fans on Instagram, but the caption she attached to the post didn’t generate the positive vibe she expected. Instead, many fans fired back at Swift for boasting about her good year, while so many others publicly suffered and struggled throughout 2017. For many, it seemed inappropriate for Taylor to be so proud of her own achievements, while many others were fighting against sexual misconduct, racism, and other social issues.

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Post Inspires Scorn

Fox News reports that Taylor Swift fired up her fans with a seemingly innocent photo she shared on Instagram. The image was taken by photographer Paul Sidoti at the Jingle Bell Ball in London, where Taylor was performing live on stage. The picture shows Ms. Swift from a distance, standing at the front center of a stage, as thousands look on from the audience. The image may have been simple enough, but the singer’s caption is what angered many.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour,” wrote Swift in the caption.

In response, Taylor’s fans pointed out that not many have had as good a year, suggesting she should be more considerate and empathetic of what others are going through. Among the points brought to the Reputation singer’s attention were President Trump’s travel ban, white supremacy marches, and the ongoing avalanche of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood, as well as in the news media and in the nation’s capital.

“I can’t even begin to explain the lack of empathy it requires to even begin to describe 2017 as a good year,” tweeted one user in response to Swift’s post. “I simply can’t imagine being so self-centered as to not consider this year a crushing loss to all involved.”

Taylor Swift’s BFF Says Social Upheaval Does Affect Her Deeply

To the contrary of the insinuations made by fans on social media, the Huffington Post reports that Taylor is actually deeply affected by current events. Toddrick Hall, who is one of the singer’s dearest friends, says he’s consistently surprised by just how humble and sensitive Taylor really is, adding that it’s those qualities that make her such a terrific songwriter. He says he believes fans connect with Taylor, because she’s so open.

Hall also indicated 2017 wasn’t entirely without its bumps for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer. Although Swift is extremely happy with her current beau, Joe Alwyn, Toddrick said she had been dating someone previously who affected the singer in a very negative way. Although he wouldn’t mention the individual’s name, Toddrick says Taylor always had a knee-jerk reaction to this person’s presence.

Hall says the singer would hunch over at the mere mention of this person’s name, so he was happy that the romance was short-lived. Now that she’s dating actor Joe Alwyn, Hall says she’s much happier.

“She’s so happy. Standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident. I just love it,” Hall added. “I’m so, so happy for her and I cannot wait to see this tour.”