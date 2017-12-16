‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Spoilers: How Luke Skywalker Could Have Important Role To Play In The Final Movie

The Star Wars: Episode 9 spoilers are already starting in earnest, with indications that Luke Skywalker could play an important role in bringing the final trilogy to its conclusion.

[Warning: There are some major spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you may want to proceed with caution.]

That could be good news for fans left upset by the biggest moment in The Last Jedi, when Luke sacrifices his life in a final incredible act. Viewers watched as Luke overcame his guilt for losing nephew Ben Solo to the dark side, eventually deciding to help train Rey in the ways of The Force.

Luke then arrived just in time to save the badly outnumbered Resistance, withstanding the barrage of attacks and facing down former protégé Kylo Ren in an epic lightsaber battle. After buying enough time for the others to escape, Luke allows Kylo Ren to strike him down — only to find that it wasn’t actually Luke he was fighting, but rather an astral projection Luke had sent using the power of the Force across the galaxy.

Unfortunately, the heroic act took such intense meditation from Luke that he collapses dead.

But as Screen Rant noted, there have been signs across the Star Wars movies that Luke Skywalker may be dead but is not gone. The report noted Yoda’s words to Luke when training him long ago — “Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” And just as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s body simply disappeared when he was killed by Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker’s death actually allowed him to become one with The Force and thus leave the door open for a return.

The death will actually allow Luke to remain in existence as Force Ghosts, offering guidance to others when needed (just as Yoda did in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when Luke needed a kick in the pants). This seems to be an early spoiler for Star Wars: Episode 9 that Luke will return, though it is not clear yet what role he could play.

Luke Skywalker's Epic Last Jedi Scene, Explainedhttps://t.co/5wwkD1pCey pic.twitter.com/tUO9oOcjKv — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) December 15, 2017

Given Rey’s apparent flirtation with the Dark Side hinted in the movie, Time magazine offered another potential Star Wars: Episode 9 spoiler — “We have no doubt Luke will be back to guide Rey away from the Dark Side when Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.”

But with Disney and Lucasfilm keeping tight wraps on anything Star Wars-related, those who want to find out if the Star Wars: Episode 9 spoilers come true will likely just have to wait another two years.