NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings’ George Hill To Denver Nuggets In Suggested Trade

Recent trade rumors have mentioned a potential move for Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill to the Denver Nuggets in midseason.

The Kings are currently out of the playoff picture with a 9-19 win-loss record, enough for 12th place in the West. It appears that head coach Dave Joerger is more concerned about preparing for the future than trying to compete at the moment as he alternates rookies De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III as the team’s floor generals.

This left Hill, 31, as the third option at the point guard spot. However, there are times when Joerger actually utilizes the 10-year veteran at the two-guard position.

As a result, Hill’s numbers significantly went down this year. From almost career-high stats last season (16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per game) in Utah, the IUPUI Jaguar now averages only 9.6 points, 3.0 boards, and 2.5 assists in 25.8 minutes a night.

Hill’s production as a player is still there, though, despite the decrease in playing time. This means that the Kings can use him as a valuable trade asset going into the NBA’s midseason trading period.

Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade scenario sending Hill to the Denver Nuggets for a package that includes Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, a 2018 protected first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round selection (via Portland).

Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill. Rich Pedroncelli / AP Images

The report noted that Hill is currently frustrated with himself because of the Kings’ current losing situation. It said that Hill had expected to join a club that wants to “win now,” but that has not been the case so far in Sacramento.

He told Sacramento Bee reporter Jason Jones that he was trying to mentor Fox and Mason, and that he and the team are figuring it out as they go. However, it was said that “playing Hill runs counter to the rebuilding approach,” which explains his lessened time on the court.

SB Nation’s Sactown Royalty noted that the biggest hindrance to the Kings trading Hill this midseason is his salary. Hill signed a three-year, $57 million deal last summer, which is the richest in franchise history.

According to the report, other than the fact that the Kings would like to make the most out of that expenditure, there are also not that many teams who would be willing to take up that large amount of cash for someone who is consistently being outplayed by two rookie teammates on the court.

With the point guard position deemed as the deepest in the NBA right now, Hill’s trade market has become small, the report said.