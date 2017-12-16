Premier League 2017-2018: Bournemouth Vs. Liverpool, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

AFC Bournemouth (4-4-9, 16 points) will look to halt its losing slide as the club faces Liverpool (8-7-2, 31 points) at the Vitality Stadium in a 2017-2018 Premier League match on Sunday.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 11:30 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Bournemouth

Head coach Eddie Howe’s squad is currently on a five-game winless skid that included two losses and three draws. They are 14th in the league table right now, only two points above the bottom three relegation zone.

Despite his team’s current struggles, Howe reportedly hopes to duplicate last season’s results against Liverpool, according to Sky Sports. The Cherries beat the Reds in their season series last year with a 2-2 draw at the Anfield and a 4-3 victory at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth dropped a sorry 0-1 game to Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Wednesday. Howe’s men conceded what was the winning goal in the 25th minute, via a header by Romelu Lukaku.

Howe’s attackers, namely Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Josh King, and Benik Afobe, have also struggled to score a goal this season. Analysts predict that the manager will change the first-team again for this game with Wilson and King taking the stage up front.

Defenders Tyrone Mings (back) and Brad Smith (hip) are still out for Bournemouth with separate injuries.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Images

Liverpool

Liverpool is also struggling with two consecutive winless games, both stalemates. Their most recent match was a disappointing goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday at the Anfield.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp’s side was highly favored to win the match, and they almost did when substitute striker Dominic Solanke netted one in the 82nd minute.

However, the goal was ruled out because of a called handball violation, which drew much controversy afterward.

The referee’s decision stand as Liverpool managed to go away with just a single point to add to their tally in the league standings.

Klopp could play Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (ankle) in this match, although replacement Loris Karius is still expected to start.

Alberto Moreno (ankle), Joel Matip (abductor), and Nathaniel Clyne (back) are all sidelined with various injuries, while Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up.

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke (left) scores a goal against West Brom. It eventually was ruled out for handball. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides courtesy of the Evening Standard:

Bournemouth starting lineup (4-4-2 formation): Begovic; Smith, Francis, Ake, Daniels; Stanislas, Gosling, Arter, Fraser; King, Wilson.

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klaven, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Can, Coutinho; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Here are the odds, according to Daily Mail Online:

Bournemouth – 6/1

Liverpool – 8/15

Draw – 4/1