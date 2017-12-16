Cody Knapek Of ‘MAFS’ Finds Connection With Girl From ‘Married At First Sight: Second Chances’

Fans first met Cody Knapek when he was on Married at First Sight. He got married to Danielle Degroot and the two had issues connecting. She didn’t want to have sex right away and they hardly touched each other at all. The Inquisitr shared back in August that these two were getting a divorce and were over. They have both moved on since then.

Now it turns out that Cody Knapek may have found love again and it was a connection through the show. He went to his Instagram page today to share what is going on. As you can see below, the picture that he posted was one showing himself with Jordan O’Neill. The two are looking pretty cozy together, too. He didn’t share how long this has been a thing or any details really yet.

If you don’t remember who Jordan is, she was actually on Married at First Sight: Second Chances trying to win the heart of David Norton. He didn’t pick her in the end, but Jordan had actually almost got married at first sight, too. She auditioned for the show and they looked into maybe picking her for David. These two did get along, but it didn’t work out. It was crazy they were close to marrying each other and then they brought her on the show to meet David. They had a date, but they just weren’t really a good match.

Now it looks like Cody Knapek may have found love with Jordan O’Neill. That is a pretty big twist, but maybe this show has been able to help them both find love in a roundabout way. Jordan and Cody do make an adorable couple and the fans are just going to have to wait and see how it turns out for these two in the end. Hopefully, he keeps updating fans on what is going on with them.

You will not want to miss the new season of Married at First Sight that will be full of new couples. It will start airing on Lifetime in January. Maybe they will decide to give an update on Cody and how he is doing with his new love.