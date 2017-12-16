Premier League 2017-2018: West Bromwich Albion Vs. Manchester United, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

Struggling squad West Bromwich Albion (2-8-7, 14 points) will host top team Manchester United (12-2-3, 38 points) in a 2017-2018 Premier League match at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 9:15 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom is evidently out of sync this season with 15 consecutive winless English top-flight performances. After winning their first two games to open 2017-2018, the team had registered eight draws and seven losses since then.

In their last match on Wednesday at the Anfield, the Baggies escaped with a 0-0 draw with Liverpool after forward Dominic Solanke’s 82nd-minute goal was controversially ruled out for handball.

It was yet again another lackluster performance for head coach Alan Pardew’s men, but the stalemate added a point to their tally in the overall standings, giving them 14 points.

West Brom is now 17th in the league table, tied on points with Crystal Palace and West Ham United, who are both in the relegation area. The Baggies have a higher goal differential, though, which allowed them to get out of the bottom three.

Pardew is currently concerned about the health of his two starters, Gareth Barry (thigh) and Matt Phillips (hamstring), ahead of the Red Devils’ visit.

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Manchester United

United came back from their embarrassing loss to cross-city rivals Manchester City last week by nipping AFC Bournemouth, 1-0, at their home field of Old Trafford also on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku, who analysts said would not start the game but did, scored the winning goal for Jose Mourinho and company, heading the ball from the center box from a cross by Juan Mata. It was the first goal in the last 450 minutes for the Belgian striker, who was criticized for being goal-silent in the team’s last five Premier League matches.

The Red Devils will continue to miss the services of Paul Pogba, who will serve the last of his three-game suspension in this match. Eric Bailly (ankle) is ruled out for three months, while team captain Michael Carrick (heart problem) is out indefinitely. Marcos Rojo (head) and Marouane Fellaini (knee) are both unlikely to play with minor injuries.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Evening Standard:

West Brom starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Foster; Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Yacob, Field; Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez.

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young; Fellaini, Matic; Mata, Lingard, Martial; Lukaku.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Daily Mail Online:

West Brom – 6/1

Manchester United – 8/13

Draw – 41/13