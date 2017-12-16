‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Dec. 18-22: Confessions, Consequences, Revenge, And Desperation

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal a lot of different situations are going to affect the Salemites. Some of those are good, while others are devastating. Expect a recorded confession, one character to face consequences, and a pair of devious individuals plotting revenge. There is also JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) suicide storyline, as well as the Horton Christmas ornament hanging tradition.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will get bad news about Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). As fans recall from Friday, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) brought in a specialist for the comatose Salemite. However, fans shouldn’t worry too much. It is teased that he will wake up, but it won’t be this week.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday also reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will open up to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Even though she plans on telling her about Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney,) she changes her mind at the last minute.

Also, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will share a warm moment. Meanwhile, JJ will find out that he is exonerated and reinstated. Rafe ends up assigning Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) as his partner, one of the people that hold him responsible for Theo’s condition. As for Kate, she is kicked out of the DiMera mansion and stripped of her CEO title.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday tease John Black (Drake Hogestyn) has a romantic surprise for Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) overhears Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) arguing. As for Will Horton (Chandler Massey,) he asks Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) if they can be friends. Plus, Kate and Eve will fight over Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) business.

On Wednesday, JJ plans to take his own life. He gives away his possessions, writes goodbye letters, and has an emotional phone call with Jenifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). This is also the day that Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will appear to the tormented detective.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday reveal it is Christmas Eve in Salem, SoapCentral reported. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes,) Hope, and Ciara teach Eli the art of hanging ornaments.

However, not all is jolly during the Horton tradition. Ciara and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) have a battle while handing the ornaments. Also, Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie reach out to Abe, “Chabby” has a romantic evening, and Eli supports Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Thursday’s episode will also feature Lani misunderstanding what is going on when she sees JJ and Gabi together. It is reported that Sonny might make some progress with Will when he puts the amnesiac at ease.

On Friday, one unexpected couple hits the sheets. Will asks Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) about their history. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) makes another desperate plea for Abe to forgive JJ. Meanwhile, Brady tries to stop Eve from accomplishing her goal. This is the same day that Brady and Eve kiss, making some fans wonder if the smooch is part of the plan. Also, expect to see Eli and Lani getting closer.

Check out this week’s issue of @SoapDigest, on sale now! pic.twitter.com/uisYIO5T6f — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) December 15, 2017

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.